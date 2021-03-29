2021 Cadillac Escalade, Chevy Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Yukon recalled for seat belt issue

GM is recalling its redesigned full-size SUVs for seat belts in the third row that can become trapped or damaged in the seat-folding mechanism, the NHTSA announced Monday.

During assembly, the outboard seat belts in the third row might have been entrapped or misrouted within the seat, making it difficult for owners to latch the third-row seat belts. Owners might notice damage to the outboard belts as well. The affected seat belts could break during a crash, which prompted the recall.

The recall encompasses 94,641 new models:

2021 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

2021 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL

The full-size SUVs can seat up to nine passengers when equipped with a bench in all three rows, but are more commonly equipped to seat eight or, with captain's chairs in the second row, seven passengers. The third row seats three, and with the 2021 redesign, GM's full-size SUVs grew nearly a foot in length to better fit two adults in the outboard positions in the third row. SUVs ordered without a third row are not affected by the recall.

Owners can expect notification by mail on May 3, 2021. Damaged seat belts will be replaced by dealers, and routing will be corrected for any affected belts. The action is covered under warranty so owners will incur no costs. Owners can visit GM's recall site or call Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020; GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782; or Cadillac customer service at 1-800-458-8006. GM's number for this recall is N202313000.