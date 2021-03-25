Elantra and Civic compared, 2022 Alpina B8 previewed, Mercedes preps EQS flagship : What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition

March 25, 2021

2021 Honda Civic vs. 2021 Hyundai Elantra: Compare Cars

The 2021 Honda Civic and 2021 Hyundai Elantra prove the compact sedan is still a smart buy. 

2022 GMC Terrain sports fresh face, rugged AT4 trim

The 2022 GMC Terrain compact crossover SUV arrives with a fresh face, more standard safety features, and an off-road oriented AT4 trim.

2021 Porsche 911 review

With a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10, the 2021 Porsche 911 sets the performance benchmark while it cleans up in styling too.

2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe

Preview: 2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe revives an old nameplate for a flagship

Semi-official BMW tuner Alpina has unveiled its third model for the United States market. 

2022 VW Amarok pickup teased, will be twinned with next Ford Ranger

VW has provided a first look at its redesigned Amarok but remains quiet on the mid-size pickup's chances of reaching the United States.

2023 BMW M2 spy shots: Next generation of driver's coupe spotted

We could see BMW's next M2 debut in 2022 with a detuned version of the 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-6 borrowed from the M3 and M4.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype

Mercedes starts making 108-kwh battery pack for EQS flagship electric sedan

The German automaker is assembling its own battery packs, but it's sourcing the cells from CATL and others. 

Lawmakers seek 60% EVs by 2030, restoring Obama-era emissions standards through 2025

Members of Congress are seeking a Biden mandate for EVs, on the way to 100% zero emission vehicles by 2035. 

Tesla pushes court to reinstate penalties for gas-guzzling fleets

The California-based EV maker says the government's position "ignores the ongoing impacts" on the market for emissions credits.

