Elantra and Civic compared, 2022 Alpina B8 previewed, Mercedes preps EQS flagship : What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Honda Civic vs. 2021 Hyundai Elantra: Compare Cars
The 2021 Honda Civic and 2021 Hyundai Elantra prove the compact sedan is still a smart buy.
2022 GMC Terrain sports fresh face, rugged AT4 trim
The 2022 GMC Terrain compact crossover SUV arrives with a fresh face, more standard safety features, and an off-road oriented AT4 trim.
With a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10, the 2021 Porsche 911 sets the performance benchmark while it cleans up in styling too.
From Motor Authority:
2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe
Preview: 2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe revives an old nameplate for a flagship
Semi-official BMW tuner Alpina has unveiled its third model for the United States market.
2022 VW Amarok pickup teased, will be twinned with next Ford Ranger
VW has provided a first look at its redesigned Amarok but remains quiet on the mid-size pickup's chances of reaching the United States.
2023 BMW M2 spy shots: Next generation of driver's coupe spotted
We could see BMW's next M2 debut in 2022 with a detuned version of the 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-6 borrowed from the M3 and M4.
From Green Car Reports:
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype
Mercedes starts making 108-kwh battery pack for EQS flagship electric sedan
The German automaker is assembling its own battery packs, but it's sourcing the cells from CATL and others.
Lawmakers seek 60% EVs by 2030, restoring Obama-era emissions standards through 2025
Members of Congress are seeking a Biden mandate for EVs, on the way to 100% zero emission vehicles by 2035.
Tesla pushes court to reinstate penalties for gas-guzzling fleets
The California-based EV maker says the government's position "ignores the ongoing impacts" on the market for emissions credits.
