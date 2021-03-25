2022 GMC Terrain sports fresh face, rugged AT4 trim

The 2022 GMC Terrain compact crossover SUV arrives with a fresh face, more standard safety features, and an off-road oriented AT4 trim. Even though the mild refresh was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, GMC didn't reveal many specifics about the 2022 Terrain that will be sold at dealerships early this summer.

The AT4 trim completes the Terrain lineup, and now means that every GMC vehicle can be had with off-road cosmetics. On the 2022 Terrain, black chrome grille and fog light surrounds, as well as larger black wheels and a front skid plate define the trim first launched on the 2019 GMC Sierra pickup truck.

The rest of the lineup includes SLE, SLT, and the top Denali trim that slots above AT4. The base SL model has been discontinued, so we expect a starting price above the current SLE's $31,000. SLE and SLT can be had with an Elevation edition that has more refined elements inside on other models; GMC didn't disclose what it means for the Terrain.

2022 GMC Terrain Elevation

Exterior upgrades are modest. The 2022 GMC Terrain comes with a revised slotted grille, chunkier LED headlights and taillights, and a lower grille that better integrates the fog lights. It comes with new 18- or 19-inch wheel designs; the 2021 Terrain SL came with 17-inch wheels.

The interior upgrades should be more noticeable. The standard 7.0-inch touchscreen now comes with wireless smartphone and Amazon Alexa compatibility, and every Terrain comes with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, and automatic high beams. On Denali trims due later in the year, a new head-up display comes standard, as does an 8.0-inch digital vehicle info display.

The 2022 GMC Terrain is powered by a 170-hp 1.5-liter turbo-4 that makes 203 lb-ft of torque. It's paired to a 9-speed automatic transmission that powers the front wheels or available all-wheel drive.