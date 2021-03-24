Bronco Sport faces RAV4, rare Corvette nets millions, Porsche updates Taycan: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Ford Bronco Sport vs 2021 Toyota RAV4: Compare Crossover SUVs

Are the 2021 Toyota RAV4’s hybrid choices enough to hold off the rugged charm and off-road capability of the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport?

2022 Hyundai Tucson preview

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson five-seat compact crossover SUV arrives with the unstated goal of erasing tough rivals from shopping lists through the power of looks alone.

From Motor Authority:

1967 Chevrolet Corvette L88 - Photo credit: Mecum

Numbers-matching 1967 Chevy Corvette L88 sells for almost $2.7M at Mecum auction

A car considered by many to be the Holy Grail of Corvettes has just sold at auction.

2022 Hyundai Kona N spy shots: Hot crossover sheds camo

The hot Kona is expected to feature the same engine as the Veloster N, meaning output could potentially reach 275 hp.

2022 Audi RS 3 spy shots: 400-plus-hp compact sedan coming soon

Audi's redesigned RS 3 has been spotted and is expected to follow a formula similar to its predecessor.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Porsche Taycan 4S first drive - Los Angeles, CA

2020 Porsche Taycan update boosts performance and adds features, requires dealership visit

With an update at the dealership, the 2020 Taycan gains most—though not quite all—of the upgrades gained by the 2021 Taycan.

EVs won't completely solve LA air pollution issues, researchers suggest

With vehicle tailpipe emissions declining, plants are emerging as the major source of PM2.5, note scientists.

Jaguar launches I-Pace in India—at twice the price of Tesla Model 3

The Indian-market I-Pace will start at about $147,000—roughly ten times the cost of its Tata Nexon EV mass-market cousin.