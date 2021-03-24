Bronco Sport faces RAV4, rare Corvette nets millions, Porsche updates Taycan: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
March 24, 2021

2021 Ford Bronco Sport vs 2021 Toyota RAV4: Compare Crossover SUVs

Are the 2021 Toyota RAV4’s hybrid choices enough to hold off the rugged charm and off-road capability of the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport?

2022 Hyundai Tucson preview

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson five-seat compact crossover SUV arrives with the unstated goal of erasing tough rivals from shopping lists through the power of looks alone.

From Motor Authority:

1967 Chevrolet Corvette L88 - Photo credit: Mecum

1967 Chevrolet Corvette L88 - Photo credit: Mecum

Numbers-matching 1967 Chevy Corvette L88 sells for almost $2.7M at Mecum auction

A car considered by many to be the Holy Grail of Corvettes has just sold at auction.

2022 Hyundai Kona N spy shots: Hot crossover sheds camo

The hot Kona is expected to feature the same engine as the Veloster N, meaning output could potentially reach 275 hp.

2022 Audi RS 3 spy shots: 400-plus-hp compact sedan coming soon

Audi's redesigned RS 3 has been spotted and is expected to follow a formula similar to its predecessor. 

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Porsche Taycan 4S first drive - Los Angeles, CA

2020 Porsche Taycan 4S first drive - Los Angeles, CA

2020 Porsche Taycan update boosts performance and adds features, requires dealership visit

With an update at the dealership, the 2020 Taycan gains most—though not quite all—of the upgrades gained by the 2021 Taycan. 

EVs won't completely solve LA air pollution issues, researchers suggest

With vehicle tailpipe emissions declining, plants are emerging as the major source of PM2.5, note scientists. 

Jaguar launches I-Pace in India—at twice the price of Tesla Model 3

The Indian-market I-Pace will start at about $147,000—roughly ten times the cost of its Tata Nexon EV mass-market cousin. 

Tags:
2021
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2021
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

BMW iX SUV leads next generation of brand's electric vehicles BMW iX SUV leads next generation of brand's electric vehicles
2022 BMW i4 sedan normalizes brand's electric vehicle lineup 2022 BMW i4 sedan normalizes brand's electric vehicle lineup
Review update: 2021 Nissan Leaf hatchback falls to newer electric crossover SUVs Review update: 2021 Nissan Leaf hatchback falls to newer electric crossover SUVs
2022 Hyundai Tucson costs $26,135, Hybrid at $30,235; PHEV has 32-mile range 2022 Hyundai Tucson costs $26,135, Hybrid at $30,235; PHEV has 32-mile range
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.