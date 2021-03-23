Palisade edges Highlander, 2022 Infiniti QX55 tested, senators seek end to gas cars: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Toyota Highlander vs 2021 Hyundai Palisade: Compare Crossover SUVs

The biggest difference in three-row crossover SUVs is how they least resemble the minivan.

Traffic and pedestrian fatalities spike despite fewer miles driven due to Covid, safety officials say

Top safety agencies estimate road deaths increased in the first six months of 2020, especially among pedestrians, and the overall rate soared compared to last year.

2021 Jeep Gladiator review

The 2021 Jeep Gladiator combines the off-road capability and boxy styling of a Wrangler, with the extra utility of a pickup truck. It earns a TCC Rating of 4.8 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Infiniti QX55

First drive review: 2022 Infiniti QX55 has the look, not the touch

Infiniti charges $7,000 for the QX55’s style versus the QX50. Is it worth it?

Put a leash on your Hellcat: New security mode limits engine to 3 hp

Dodge is offering owners of its high-horsepower cars a new security feature free of charge.

Porsche developing own batteries, charging stations

Porsche expects over 80% of its sales to be electric cars by 2030.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 media drive, Las Vegas, October, 2019

California senators push Biden to start phasing out gasoline vehicle sales

New fuel economy and emissions standards set by the federal government should include a date for the shift to EVs, two senators argue.

Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring plug-in hybrid rated at 28 electric miles, 33 mpg

The Corsair plug-in hybrid pairs a top-level American luxury-car interior with all-wheel drive and enough range to keep many American commutes all-electric.

In pivot to electric trucks, will Detroit automakers have a manufacturing advantage?

As startups struggle with manufacturing, GM, Ford, and Stellantis have a surplus of plants and expertise.