2021 Toyota Highlander vs 2021 Hyundai Palisade: Compare Crossover SUVs

2021 Toyota Highlander

#3 in Large SUVs
7.2
Expert Rating

People's Vote

2021 Hyundai Palisade

#2 in Large SUVs
7.3
Expert Rating

People's Vote

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
March 23, 2021

The difference between three-row crossover SUVs such as the 2021 Toyota Highlander and 2021 Hyundai Palisade often boils down to which one least resembles a minivan. 

Neither of these has the sliding doors maligned by aesthetes and preferred by pragmatists, but both have exceptional safety ratings and capacious interiors. Yet they go about hauling up to eight passengers and their gear in much different ways and with a different sense of style.

The broad face and vertical snout of the Highlander borrows from Toyota’s truck department, as do the flexed wheel arches, but the body line rises into a tall tail as if it’s ready to pounce on suburban streets. The swooping door panels match the Sienna, but without the slide track. The inside prizes storage over style with a tiered dash headlined by an 8.0-inch or available 12.3-inch touchscreen.

Whereas the Highlander toned down its bold grille for its 2020 redesign, Hyundai went all in on the front of the Palisade when it was introduced for 2020. The honeycomb grille stamps the front like a stretched omega, and vertical C-shaped daytime running lights bridge the upper and lower grille elements that is mirrored in back with the rear taillights. The luxury-like interior stands out with an electronic gear selector opening up space in the console. The contoured dash better integrates the similarly-sized touchscreens of the Highlander. The Palisade catches and holds our collective eyes better. 

How the SUVs feel behind the wheel is a much closer contest. Both use 3.5-liter V-6 engines mated to 8-speed automatic transmissions, with front-wheel drive standard or all-wheel drive and a towing capacity of 5,000 pounds. The Palisade’s 3.8-liter cranks out 291 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque, and has good mid-range punch to downshift and sprint ahead on crowded merges or other passing moves. The charm is in the quiet ride that’s more insulated from the road, on either 18-inch or 20-inch wheels.

The Highlander rides as well as the Palisade, thanks in part to its independent suspension, and it’s more confident with how it distributes its 295 hp and 263 lb-ft. The base all-wheel-drive system sends up to 50% of the torque to the rear wheels, same as the Palisade, but the top XSE, Limited, and Platinum trims have a more advanced system that uses torque vectoring to shuffle that 50% of torque to either rear wheel for greater grip and more traction off-road or in inclement weather. 

The standard safety and convenience features make the decision between the two even tougher. Both models do a good job of withstanding and avoiding crashes, earning five stars in crash testing from the NHTSA and a Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS. That’s as good as it gets; automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and rear parking sensors come standard on the Palisade, but the Highlander adds adaptive cruise control as standard. A full suite of safety features can be added on either model, ranging from surround-view camera systems to blind-spot cameras in the Palisade. 

Both models come standard with LED headlights and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, but the Palisade’s is wireless unless you opt for the larger touchscreen. Hyundai’s 5-year/60,000-mile warranty can’t be matched. Both models come in luxury trims exceeding $50,000, but the Palisade Calligraphy trim dons the nouveau luxe look better than the Highlander Platinum.  

For this reason, and the slightly roomier interior, the 2021 Hyundai Palisade overcomes its hybrid shortcoming and edges out the 2021 Toyota Highlander by the narrowest margin, with a TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10 compared to 7.2 for the Highlander. If the hybrid option doesn’t sway you, then the winner here is the one that looks less like a minivan.

7.2
Expert Rating
The 2021 Toyota Highlander learned new tricks to keep us entertained on the road, when we’re not asleep in the back anyway.
7.3
Expert Rating
The 2021 Hyundai Palisade builds a bridge to luxury with three rows of seats, big touchscreens, and quilted leather.

6.0
Expert Rating
The 2021 Highlander’s exterior is an adventure, but the sharp interior is worth the trek.
7.0
Expert Rating
The Palisade wears a dramatic new look, but it’s the cabin that wins kudos.
7.0
Expert Rating
The 2021 Highlander is more entertaining to drive than it has any right to be. We like that.
6.0
Expert Rating
Calm and cool, the 2021 Palisade performs just as you’d want in a seven- or eight-passenger vehicle.
9.0
Expert Rating
The 2021 Highlander is a champ among family crossovers for space and practicality.
9.0
Expert Rating
Widely comfortable and wildly plush in top trims, the Hyundai Palisade’s nearly perfect for comfort and quality.
9.0
Expert Rating
Good standard safety features complement a good safety scorecard for the 2021 Highlander.
9.0
Expert Rating
The Palisade has earned great crash-test scores.
8.0
Expert Rating
No 2021 Highlander is poorly equipped, but top trims rival luxury cars.
9.0
Expert Rating
The 2021 Palisade outscores other three-row SUVs with coverage, conveniences, and connectivity.
4.0
Expert Rating
The 2021 Highlander Hybrid is among the most fuel-efficient family crossovers on the road.
4.0
Expert Rating
The Palisade’s gas mileage is strictly average.
from $35,085
from $32,675

from $32,032
from $31,382

24
22

Regular Unleaded V-6, 3.5 L
Regular Unleaded V-6, 3.8 L

2021
