BMW iX SUV charges EV lineup, Jeep Moab concepts unveiled, Wrangler 4xe rated: What's New @ The Car Connection

BMW iX SUV leads next generation of brand's electric vehicles

The BMW iX crossover SUV will spearhead the next generation of BMW's electric-vehicle lineup, evolving beyond the quirky i3 city car and the futuristic i8 near-supercar.

Hyundai's fire issues spread to Genesis in latest recall

Genesis and Hyundai are recalling Hyundai Genesis, Genesis G80, and Genesis G70 sedans for a short circuit in the anti-lock braking system that can cause a fire.

2021 Genesis GV80 review

The 2021 Genesis GV80 is the luxury brand's first SUV and features a gorgeous design, a wealth of standard comfort and safety features, sumptuous seats, and a choice of two capable turbo engines. It earns a high TCC Rating of 7.8 out of 10

From Motor Authority:

Jeep Wrangler Magneto concept

Electric Jeep Wrangler Magneto headlines 2021 Moab Easter Safari concepts

Jeep is bringing four new concept vehicles to its annual Easter Safari, including Magneto, a Wrangler concept that's a test-bed for a future electric Wrangler.

Lingenfelter supercharged the Chevrolet Blazer to over 400 hp

Top tuner Lingenfelter has a supercharger kit that should make the Chevy Blazer really blaze

2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4 Squared spy shots: Luxury monster truck set for return

It looks like Mercedes is dusting off its portal axles for a second generation of the wild G550 4x4 Squared.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid rated for 22 electric miles

The official EPA range rating comes in 3 miles less than originally anticipated, although Jeep has said that maximizing electric propulsion for off-road ability is the priority.

BMW plans for half of global sales to be EVs by 2030, but no expiration date for ICE

BMW also said it will have a dozen all-electric models on the road by 2023, covering 90% of market segments.

Rivian charging network: A backcountry counterpart to the Tesla Supercharger juggernaut?

Rivian plans more than 3,500 DC fast-charging connectors plus more than 10,000 Level 2 connectors—potentially opening up new routes to EV drivers.