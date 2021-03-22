BMW iX SUV charges EV lineup, Jeep Moab concepts unveiled, Wrangler 4xe rated: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 BMW iX xDrive50 (Euro spec)

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
March 22, 2021

BMW iX SUV leads next generation of brand's electric vehicles

The BMW iX crossover SUV will spearhead the next generation of BMW's electric-vehicle lineup, evolving beyond the quirky i3 city car and the futuristic i8 near-supercar.

Hyundai's fire issues spread to Genesis in latest recall 

Genesis and Hyundai are recalling Hyundai Genesis, Genesis G80, and Genesis G70 sedans for a short circuit in the anti-lock braking system that can cause a fire.

2021 Genesis GV80 review

The 2021 Genesis GV80 is the luxury brand's first SUV and features a gorgeous design, a wealth of standard comfort and safety features, sumptuous seats, and a choice of two capable turbo engines. It earns a high TCC Rating of 7.8 out of 10

From Motor Authority:

Jeep Wrangler Magneto concept

Electric Jeep Wrangler Magneto headlines 2021 Moab Easter Safari concepts

Jeep is bringing four new concept vehicles to its annual Easter Safari, including Magneto, a Wrangler concept that's a test-bed for a future electric Wrangler. 

Lingenfelter supercharged the Chevrolet Blazer to over 400 hp

Top tuner Lingenfelter has a supercharger kit that should make the Chevy Blazer really blaze

2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4 Squared spy shots: Luxury monster truck set for return

It looks like Mercedes is dusting off its portal axles for a second generation of the wild G550 4x4 Squared.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid rated for 22 electric miles

The official EPA range rating comes in 3 miles less than originally anticipated, although Jeep has said that maximizing electric propulsion for off-road ability is the priority. 

BMW plans for half of global sales to be EVs by 2030, but no expiration date for ICE

BMW also said it will have a dozen all-electric models on the road by 2023, covering 90% of market segments.

Rivian charging network: A backcountry counterpart to the Tesla Supercharger juggernaut?

Rivian plans more than 3,500 DC fast-charging connectors plus more than 10,000 Level 2 connectors—potentially opening up new routes to EV drivers. 

