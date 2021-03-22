BMW iX SUV charges EV lineup, Jeep Moab concepts unveiled, Wrangler 4xe rated: What's New @ The Car Connection

BMW iX SUV leads next generation of brand's electric vehicles
The BMW iX crossover SUV will spearhead the next generation of BMW's electric-vehicle lineup, evolving beyond the quirky i3 city car and the futuristic i8 near-supercar.
Hyundai's fire issues spread to Genesis in latest recall
Genesis and Hyundai are recalling Hyundai Genesis, Genesis G80, and Genesis G70 sedans for a short circuit in the anti-lock braking system that can cause a fire.
The 2021 Genesis GV80 is the luxury brand's first SUV and features a gorgeous design, a wealth of standard comfort and safety features, sumptuous seats, and a choice of two capable turbo engines. It earns a high TCC Rating of 7.8 out of 10
From Motor Authority:
Jeep Wrangler Magneto concept
Electric Jeep Wrangler Magneto headlines 2021 Moab Easter Safari concepts
Jeep is bringing four new concept vehicles to its annual Easter Safari, including Magneto, a Wrangler concept that's a test-bed for a future electric Wrangler.
Lingenfelter supercharged the Chevrolet Blazer to over 400 hp
Top tuner Lingenfelter has a supercharger kit that should make the Chevy Blazer really blaze
2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4 Squared spy shots: Luxury monster truck set for return
It looks like Mercedes is dusting off its portal axles for a second generation of the wild G550 4x4 Squared.
From Green Car Reports:
2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe
2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid rated for 22 electric miles
The official EPA range rating comes in 3 miles less than originally anticipated, although Jeep has said that maximizing electric propulsion for off-road ability is the priority.
BMW plans for half of global sales to be EVs by 2030, but no expiration date for ICE
BMW also said it will have a dozen all-electric models on the road by 2023, covering 90% of market segments.
Rivian charging network: A backcountry counterpart to the Tesla Supercharger juggernaut?
Rivian plans more than 3,500 DC fast-charging connectors plus more than 10,000 Level 2 connectors—potentially opening up new routes to EV drivers.
