BMW iX SUV leads next generation of brand's electric vehicles

The BMW iX electric crossover SUV promises to balance performance and efficiency when it arrives in the U.S. in early 2022. Orders for the EV that BMW announced last week open in June.

The BMW iX will spearhead the next generation of BMW's electric-vehicle lineup, evolving beyond the quirky i3 city car and the futuristic i8 near-supercar. BMW said that battery-electric vehicles such as the iX will make up more than half of its plan to sell 25 electrified vehicles (including plug-in hybrids and mild hybrids) globally by 2023. The iX will be complemented in dealerships by the i4 electric sport sedan, which also debuted last week and is sized similar to the Tesla Model 3.

The iX battery-electric crossover SUV will ride on a platform similar in size to the BMW X5 crossover, but with an inch longer wheelbase. BWM has yet to reveal if it will seat five like the Audi E-Tron or be offered with a third-row option as in the Tesla Model X. With a starting price targeted in the mid-$80,000s, and a 0-60 mph time in less than five seconds, the iX will compete with both of those models and the forthcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS.

2022 BMW iX xDrive50 (Euro spec)

At launch, the iX xDrive50 will have dual-motor all-wheel drive with an estimated output of 500 hp and a top speed of 124 mph. An iX xDrive40 making 300 hp may follow. BMW's fifth-generation EV architecture is more efficient and more potent, and BMW is expecting a 300-mile range from its 100-kwh battery pack set under the passenger floor, which should also provide a low center of gravity for better handling. Regenerative braking can be set to at least three positions, with an available one-pedal driving mode that should recoup the most energy from the wheels and also bring the vehicle to a stop.

With a Level 2 240-volt home charger and an 11-kw on board charger, the BMW iX should charge from empty to full in less than 11 hours. On a Level 3 DC fast charger rated at 200 kw, the iX can gain 75 miles of range in 10 minutes or charge from 10% to 80% in 40 minutes, BMW said.

2022 BMW iX xDrive50 (Euro spec)

The interior also reflects BMW's evolutionary design approach to its growing electric vehicle portfolio. The eighth-generation iDrive infotainment system will be housed in a wall of curved dash screens that includes a 14.9-inch touchscreen in the center and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. In addition to touch and natural voice commands, a new crystal-finish controller dial on the console can control the multimedia, navigation, and other inputs. A toggle on the center console, also with a crystal finish, acts as the cylindrical gear selector and looks like something out of the "Tron" movies, and a hexagonal steering wheel suggests more available semi-autonomous driving features.

Specific features, options, and pricing are expected closer to the June pre-order date.