EV plans ramp up, TLX Type S launched, CR-V Hybrid revisited: What's New @ The Car Connection

GM, Jaguar, Volvo and other automakers to end gas cars, plan EV future

Although most automakers see fully electric as the future, only a few have yet committed to a timeline for retiring gas engines.

2022 BMW i4 sedan normalizes brand's electric vehicle lineup

The 2022 BMW i4 coming in early 2022 is an electric sedan with up to 523 hp and a 300-mile range.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Acura TLX Type S

Preview: 2021 Acura TLX Type S arrives soon with 355 hp, starting price in low $50,000 bracket

Acura's Type S performance badge is finally back after a 13-year hiatus.

If VW made a Transporter GTI, it probably would look something like this

VW has spiced up its Transporter van with a sport appearance package.

2022 Jeep Compass-based 3-row crossover spy shots: Compact family hauler in the works

Jeep's global lineup will soon have a total of five models with third-row seats.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid - review update

Review update: 2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid is 38-mpg mainstream green

The CR-V Hybrid includes all-wheel drive, handles well, and rides quietly—all while returning close to 40 mpg.

Rivian electric trucks head out for Amazon deliveries in San Francisco

Rivian has delivered the first of its trucks for all-electric Amazon deliveries in the San Francisco Bay Area.

EVgo partners with Meijer for Midwest EV fast-charging at up to 350 kw

The Michigan-based retailer will host EVgo fast-chargers throughout its Midwest locations, with hardware spanning 100 to 350 kw.