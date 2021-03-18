Genesis GV80 deemed safe, Porsche Macan GTS tested, Lordstown keeps on truckin': What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Genesis GV80

2021 Genesis GV80

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
March 18, 2021

2021 Genesis GV80 SUV earns Top Safety Pick+ award

The 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV joined every other vehicle from the South Korean luxury brand in earning a Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS.

Review update: 2021 Nissan Leaf hatchback falls to newer electric crossover SUVs

The 2021 Nissan Leaf Plus in top SL trim has a 215-mile range and $45,000 price, making it more expensive and less capable than the Tesla Model 3 and Chevy Bolt EV. 

2021 Ford F-150 review

The redesigned 2021 Ford-F-150 pickup offers a hybrid powertrain and cutting-edge tech, safety, and convenience features.   

From Motor Authority:

2020 Porsche Macan GTS

2020 Porsche Macan GTS

First drive review: 2020 Porsche Macan GTS excites like the hot hatch it is

A hot hatch in SUV clothing, the 2020 Porsche Macan GTS offers an engaging driving experience unmatched by other SUVs.

2022 Land Rover Range Rover spy shots: Familiar look belies new platform

Land Rover's redesigned Range Rover will boast a new platform, electrified powertrains, and a long-wheelbase option.

Audi Q6 E-Tron twinned with electric Porsche Macan due in 2022

Audi will have 20 EVs in its fleet by 2025 and one of them will be a Q6 E-Tron. 

From Green Car Reports:

Lordstown Endurance

Lordstown Endurance

Lordstown reveals SEC inquiry, insists it will be mass-producing electric trucks in September

Lordstown Motors is being probed by the SEC, as the company readies to mass-produce a truck that has seen surprisingly little development. 

Report: Tesla lobbied for higher taxes on gas and diesel vehicles in the UK

Tesla asked for fossil-fueled cars to account for their greater environmental damage in order to help subsidize EVs. 

iPhone maker Foxconn mulling EV factory in Wisconsin

A factory in Wisconsin or Mexico could help get the company a foothold toward its target of 10% of the EV market. But for what brand will it build?  

