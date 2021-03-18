Genesis GV80 deemed safe, Porsche Macan GTS tested, Lordstown keeps on truckin': What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Genesis GV80

2021 Genesis GV80

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
March 18, 2021

2021 Genesis GV80 SUV earns Top Safety Pick+ award

The 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV joined every other vehicle from the South Korean luxury brand in earning a Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS.

Review update: 2021 Nissan Leaf hatchback falls to newer electric crossover SUVs

The 2021 Nissan Leaf Plus in top SL trim has a 215-mile range and $45,000 price, making it more expensive and less capable than the Tesla Model 3 and Chevy Bolt EV. 

2021 Ford F-150 review

The redesigned 2021 Ford-F-150 pickup offers a hybrid powertrain and cutting-edge tech, safety, and convenience features.   

From Motor Authority:

2020 Porsche Macan GTS

2020 Porsche Macan GTS

First drive review: 2020 Porsche Macan GTS excites like the hot hatch it is

A hot hatch in SUV clothing, the 2020 Porsche Macan GTS offers an engaging driving experience unmatched by other SUVs.

2022 Land Rover Range Rover spy shots: Familiar look belies new platform

Land Rover's redesigned Range Rover will boast a new platform, electrified powertrains, and a long-wheelbase option.

Audi Q6 E-Tron twinned with electric Porsche Macan due in 2022

Audi will have 20 EVs in its fleet by 2025 and one of them will be a Q6 E-Tron. 

From Green Car Reports:

Lordstown Endurance

Lordstown Endurance

Lordstown reveals SEC inquiry, insists it will be mass-producing electric trucks in September

Lordstown Motors is being probed by the SEC, as the company readies to mass-produce a truck that has seen surprisingly little development. 

Report: Tesla lobbied for higher taxes on gas and diesel vehicles in the UK

Tesla asked for fossil-fueled cars to account for their greater environmental damage in order to help subsidize EVs. 

iPhone maker Foxconn mulling EV factory in Wisconsin

A factory in Wisconsin or Mexico could help get the company a foothold toward its target of 10% of the EV market. But for what brand will it build?  

Tags:
2021
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2021
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2022 Hyundai Tucson costs $26,135, Hybrid at $30,235; PHEV has 32-mile range 2022 Hyundai Tucson costs $26,135, Hybrid at $30,235; PHEV has 32-mile range
Review update: 2021 Nissan Leaf hatchback falls to newer electric crossover SUVs Review update: 2021 Nissan Leaf hatchback falls to newer electric crossover SUVs
Review update: 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid generates value through its generator Review update: 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid generates value through its generator
Review update: 2021 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport hits the mark, misses the cut Review update: 2021 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport hits the mark, misses the cut
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.