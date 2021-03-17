2022 Kia Stinger refreshed, BMW launches 2022 iX and i4 electrics: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Kia Stinger

Robert Duffer Senior Editor
March 17, 2021

2022 Kia Stinger preview

The refreshed 2022 Kia Stinger performance sedan comes with a more potent base engine, more standard driver-assist features, and a standard 10.3-inch touchscreen.

2022 Hyundai Tucson costs $26,135, Hybrid at $30,235; PHEV has 32-mile range

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson compact crossover SUV has a new style, new swagger, and new hybrid powertrains. 

2021 BMW 3-Series review

With a high TCC Rating of 7.7 out of 10, the BMW 3-Series blends smart features with snappy performance.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Mini Cooper SE

Mini to go electric, launch last car with internal-combustion engine in 2025

Mini is set to become a fully electric brand by the early 2030s.

"Queen of the 'Ring" Sabine Schmitz dead at 51

Talented racing driver and “Top Gear” persona Sabine Schmitz passed away following a three-year battle with cancer.

Buy this Batmobile re-creation for the price of a Honda Accord

This Batmobile replica built on a 1965 Ford Mustang chassis is heading to auction in the U.K.

From Green Car Reports:

2022 BMW iX xDrive50 (Euro spec)

2022 BMW iX: 300-mile electric SUV will rival Model X and E-Tron, start around $85,000

The iX xDrive50 will likely set a new standard for sustainable luxury in electric SUVs when it arrives in early 2022. 

BMW i4: First photos, specs for 300-mile electric sport sedan due in 2022

Sized closely with the Tesla Model 3, the BMW i4 will likely provide very engaging handling and a preliminary EPA range up to 300 miles. 

2022 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid goes 32 miles on a charge

The plug-in hybrid SUV charges up in less than two hours and gets a more powerful electric motor than its Tucson hybrid counterpart. 

