Bestselling pickup trucks compared, 2021 BMW M3 tested, VW's battery plan: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Ford F-150 vs 2021 Ram 1500: Compare Trucks

The redesigned 2021 Ford F-150 and its available hybrid powertrain rebuff a strong challenge by the 2021 Ram 1500 for the best pickup truck this year.

Mercedes-Benz to pare down packages, trims, and models

Coupes, convertibles, and coupe-like sedans could be on the chopping block as Benz clears room for electric vehicles on its showroom floor.

From Motor Authority:

2021 BMW M3

First drive review: The 2021 BMW M3 Competition goes into reverse puberty

It’s a teenage dream, with all the screens and touch controls, but the 2021 BMW M3 hasn’t lost its grip on reality. Or adulthood.

2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder pickup truck gets faster, smarter, more capable

The 2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder pickup truck gets a more-powerful engine with a higher top speed, a new four-wheel-drive system, and Ford's latest infotainment system.

BMW iDrive 8 adds big screens, digital key, data-based climate control

BMW's eighth-generation iDrive system will debut in the iX electric crossover and feature larger screens, data-based climate controls, a digital key, and a digital personal assistant with a face on the dashboard.

From Green Car Reports:

Volkswagen electric vehicles

Volkswagen chases Tesla into the battery business to enable its EV shift

Volkswagen Power Day followed some themes of Tesla Battery Day by presenting a unified cell format and plans to enter battery manufacturing while buying cells from suppliers.

Which Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles are coming to the US in 2021 and 2022?

Plans have changed. These Mercedes EVs are on deck for North American release—and, in some cases, U.S. production.

BMW iX electric SUV will offer integrated head-up display, more flexible interface

BMW plans to launch its latest version of the iDrive interface on its iX electric SUV—hopefully with more intuitive charging-station resources.