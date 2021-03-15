2021 Lincoln Nautilus driven, Shelby Super Snake spied, Kia EV6 previewed: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Lincoln Nautilus review

Very good crash-test scores, interior space, and features give the Lincoln Nautilus a leg up on some of its rivals, but performance is mild. We rate it at 7.2 out of 10.

2021 Nissan Rogue toys with more efficient turbo-3

An EPA listing shows Nissan is adding a 1.5-liter turbo-3 engine to the 2021 Rogue to get better fuel economy.

Infiniti recalls older SUVs for faulty airbag replacement

Certain 2006-2008 Infiniti FX35 and FX45 models are being recalled due to faulty front passenger airbag replacements.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Ford Shelby Super Snake Speedster

2021 Ford Shelby Super Snake spawns speedster body style

The Mustang GT-based Shelby Super Snake delivers 825 hp and an available speedster body for 2021.

McLaren 720S GT3X is the pinnacle of 720S track performance

McLaren's new 720S track car is more potent than a GT3 race car.

2022 Ford Maverick spy shots: Compact pickup on the way

A compact pickup truck related to the Ford Bronco Sport has been spotted.

From Green Car Reports:

2022 Kia EV6

Kia EV6 electric crossover: First photos of 300-mile EV built with new design philosophy

More specifications and info for the electric vehicle, due to be delivered later in 2021, will be revealed later in March.

Retro-styled Alpha Wolf electric pickup is a compact truck to LUV

The Wolf is an all-electric throwback to the Chevy Luv, Nissan Hardbody, and the time when tough trucks didn't have to be so big.

Activist short-seller that rebuked Nikola accuses Lordstown of "fictitious orders"

A report by a firm with financial motivations also alleges that Lordstown Motors has made dramatic design changes that will delay the truck.