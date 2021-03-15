Infiniti recalls older SUVs for faulty airbag replacement

Nissan last week announced the recall of certain 2006-2008 Infiniti FX35/FX45 models due to a potential tear in a replacement airbag. The passenger-side airbag subject to the recall replaced a potentially lethal Takata airbag due to that widespread recall. Infiniti says the recall population is limited to 26,156 models.

The Daicel airbag installed on the front passenger side was folded insufficiently and could tear upon deployment. That could increase the risk of injury to the front passenger. The affected vehicles had been recalled and repaired under Takata airbag number 20V-008.

While this issue is limited to select vehicles, the Takata airbag recall continues to affect the automotive industry as regulators expand the scope of the largest recall in automotive history. Last week, Ford confirmed the recall of 2.6 million more vehicles with defective Takata airbags, after the NHTSA denied a petition by Ford saying the models in question were not at risk. Late last year, the NHTSA denied a petition from GM on the same grounds, forcing the automaker to recall nearly 6 million full-size SUVs and pickup trucks at a cost estimated to be $1.2 billion.

The Takata airbag issue has killed at least 18 people and forced the recall of an estimated 70 million vehicles from 19 automakers. The NHTSA estimates that nearly 17 million vehicles still have not been fixed.

The Infiniti FX35 and FX45 in question have been fixed but will need to be fixed again at no cost to owners, who can expect notification starting on April 18. Owners can check the status of their vehicle at Infiniti's recall page.