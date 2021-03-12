Q50 Red Sport revisited, Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel tested, Bollinger truck chassis priced: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: 2021 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport hits the mark, misses the cut

The 2021 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport is a compelling sport sedan powered by a 400-hp twin-turbo V-6, but it is more expensive than the BMW M340i, Mercedes-AMG C43, and Genesis G70.

Kia recalls 380,000 Sportage and Cadenza models for fire risk

Kia is recalling Sportages and Cadenzas and asking owners to park those vehicles away from homes due to a fire risk caused by a potential short circuit in their electronic control units.

2021 Genesis G70 review

With a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10, the 2021 Genesis G70 fires a warning shot at Germany's finest sport sedans.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel

First drive review: 2021 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel adds more fun and fuel efficiency

The Jeep Gladiator adds a turbodiesel for 2021 and the engine enhances both the pickup's fuel efficiency and performance, especially off-road.

2022 Acura RDX spy shots: Mid-cycle update coming soon

Acura's top-selling RDX small SUV is about to come in for an update.

Next-gen Mercedes-Benz AMG SL coming with all-wheel drive

The new SL Roadster is being developed by Mercedes-Benz AMG and will offer all-wheel drive for the first time.

From Green Car Reports:

Bollinger B2 production intent

Bollinger electric truck chassis starts at $55,000, batteries range up to 402 kwh

Dually and all-wheel-drive versions are available, with a wide range of battery and upfit options.

Base 2021 Porsche Taycan RWD: EPA-rated at 200 or 225 miles

The rear-wheel-drive versions of the Porsche Taycan also have range ratings that they'll likely have no problem beating in real-world driving.

GM sees lithium-metal battery tech as a next step for more range, lower cost

The automaker is exploring a transition to lithium-metal for next-generation battery packs—boosting range and cutting cost—as part of its Ultium battery strategy.