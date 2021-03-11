2022 Jeep Wagoneer lives again, Canoo launches EV pickup, Rivian R1S decamps: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Jeep Wagoneer preview

Jeep revives its full-size, body-on-frame SUV as the mainstream Wagoneer and the luxurious Grand Wagoneer.

2021 Kia Niro review

With a TCC Rating of 5.7 out of 10, the 2021 Kia Niro plugs in for its best version.

From Motor Authority:

Canoo pickup truck

EV startup Canoo to challenge Tesla Cybertruck with flexible pickup

Canoo has unveiled a flexible electric pickup truck packing up to 600 hp.

2023 BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe spy shots: Mid-cycle update on the way

An updated 8-Series with revised styling and new interior technology is on the way.

2023 BMW M2 spy shots: Next generation of driver's coupe spotted

We could see BMW's next M2 debut in 2022 with a detuned version of the 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-6 borrowed from the M3 and M4.

From Green Car Reports:

Rivian R1S

Rivian R1S electric SUV is an "awesome car-camping setup" with flat-folding seats

With its largest 180-kwh Max pack, the Rivian R1S is expected to offer flat folding second and third rows.

Congress considers mandating all-electric USPS trucks, amid contract controversy

The USPS might get more electric mail trucks if some vocal members of Congress, and the Biden administration, have their say.

Toyota creates hydrogen fuel-cell module to power buses, trains, ships

Modules based on the fuel-cell system from the Mirai can be packaged in a plug-and-play solution for some very large vehicles.