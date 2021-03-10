2022 Ford Super Duty gets 12-inch touchscreen and appearance upgrades

The 2022 Ford Super Duty F-250 comes with a larger available touchscreen and new appearance packages, Ford announced on Monday.

The Super Duty comes in F-250, F-350, and F-450 model, each with three cab sizes, and it offers single or dual-rear-wheel configurations. It carries over mostly unchanged from its 2020 redesign, but adopts some of tech used in the redesigned 2021 Ford F-150, such as the Sync 4 infotainment system, and adds popular Sport and Black Appearance packages.

The tech upgrades are limited to Lariat trims and above. The XL and XLT models still run Sync 3, and have a 4.2-inch center screen or 8.0-inch touchscreen, respectively. Lariat and above come with a 12.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, same as on the F-150. With a landscape orientation and physical buttons below the large screen, the system is quicker, clearer, more powerful, and more user friendly. The excellent voice recognition system from the 2021 F-150 carries over here. Unlike the F-150, however, Ford did not mention over-the-air updates for the Super Duty.

Also offered on the Super Duty Lariat is a Sport Appearance package used on the F-150 and Ford Ranger mid-size pickup truck. It adds body-color bumpers, side mirrors, and grille, with a chrome exhaust tip, and black running boards, and it can be paired with the Tremor off-road package.

A Black Appearance package darkens the XLT trim, with 20-inch black wheels, black running boards, and black ovals instead of the ol' Blue Oval front and rear. It also comes with body-color bumpers, but the package won't be available until the fall, which is when we expect a price.

For now, the pricing ranges from about $35,000 for a base XL to nearly $90,000 for a top Limited trim. Three engines are available: a 6.2-liter gas-powered V-8, a 7.3-liter gas-powered V-8, or 6.7-liter turbodiesel V-8 that makes up to 1,050 lb-ft of torque and can lug up to 37,000 pounds with a gooseneck trailer.

Built in Louisville, Kentucky, the 2022 Ford Super Duty goes on sale this summer.