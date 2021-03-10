GM's full-size SUVs compared, Maybach S-Class priced, Kia teases EV6: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country vs. 2021 Cadillac Escalade Platinum: Compare SUVs

Considering GM's top full-size SUVs? The new 2021 Tahoe High Country bridges the difference between the 2021 Cadillac Escalade’s most luxurious features for a price that is a whole lot more reasonable.

2022 Ford Super Duty gets 12-inch touchscreen and appearance upgrades

Ford's heavy duty truck comes with Sync 4 and a 12.0-inch touchscreen on Lariat trims and above.

2021 Chevrolet Suburban review

The 2021 Chevy Suburban is a super-size SUV ready for the biggest families with the most cargo. A redesign adds new technology into the mix, but we wish it had also added more standard safety features as well.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

Preview: 2021 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class ready to deliver ultimate luxury from $185,950

The Maybach version of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class can be identified by its unique grille and available two-tone paint job.

Hyundai Kona N performance crossover coming to US in 2021

The Kona is the basis of Hyundai N's first dedicated performance crossover arriving later in 2021.

2023 Audi Q9 spy shots: Full-size SUV in the works?

Audi looks to be in the early stages of development for a full-size SUV.

From Green Car Reports:

2022 Kia EV6 teaser

Kia EV6 electric car: Teaser photos for 300-mile EV due by late 2021

Kia will have seven dedicated EV models by 2027, and this is one of them. Expect 300 miles of range and 20-minute road-trip fast-charging.

Report: LG Chem plans to build Tesla-format batteries in US

The battery giant is reportedly considering at least one more U.S. plant so that it might supply Tesla with new-format EV cells.

VW plans to scale up process to recover 95% of EV batteries' raw materials

A pilot plant in Salzgitter, Germany, is serving as a template for recovering a high rate from EV battery packs as they're recycled.