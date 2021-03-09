2021 VW ID.4 tested, 2022 Volvo XC60 and Audi Q4 E-Tron previewed: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 review

The 2021 VW ID.4 offers a driving range of 250 miles, three years of free (and speedy) road-trip charging, and a spacious, comfortable interior. It earns a 7.0 out of 10.

Nissan recalls more than 800,000 Sentra sedans for brake light failure

The 2016-2019 Nissan Sentra is being recalled because a switch near the brake pedal can fail and prevent the brake lights from working and/or the car from starting.

2022 Hyundai Tucson compact SUV starts at $26,135, Hybrid at $30,235

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson compact crossover SUV has a new style, new swagger, and new hybrid powertrains.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Volvo XC60

Preview: 2022 Volvo XC60 arrives with revised looks, Android infotainment

Volvo's XC60 has been given an update to keep it fresh as it enters the second half of its life cycle.

Stellantis drops plan to bring Peugeot to US

Stellantis will focus on its current brands in the U.S. like Alfa Romeo instead of returning Peugeot to these shores.

2023 Honda Pilot spy shots: Bigger and bolder 3-row SUV on the way

Honda is developing a redesigned Pilot based on the new platform of the redesigned 2022 Acura MDX.

From Green Car Reports:

2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron

2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron EV will debut with augmented reality head-up display

The second fully electric utility vehicle family from Audi will offer the largest touchscreen yet, plus an augmented-reality head-up display.

Hyundai Kona battery recall: US details, timeline for full pack replacement

A total of 4,695 Hyundai Kona Electric models from the 2019 and 2020 model years are affected, all with LG Chem battery packs that potentially have a manufacturing defect.

Kia EV6 electric car: Teaser photos for 300-mile EV due by late 2021

Kia will have seven dedicated EV models by 2027, and this is one of them. Expect 300 miles of range and 20-minute road-trip fast-charging.