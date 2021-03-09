Nissan recalls more than 800,000 Sentra sedans for brake light failure

Nissan is recalling the 2016-2019 Sentra compact sedan for a brake light failure, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday. The brake lights might not come on when the driver presses the brake pedal, thereby increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall encompasses more than 854,000 Sentras sold in the U.S. and Canada, with more than 807,000 affected vehicles in the U.S. Nissan says contamination from grease used in adjacent components can oxidize and make the switch near the brake pedal to malfunction. The brake lights may not illuminate, the engine may not start, and owners may see a malfunction indicator light in the instrument cluster.

Nissan said it's not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the problem. The problem does not extend to newer Nissan Sentra models redesigned for 2020.

Owners can expect a letter in April but the AP reports parts may not be available until the fall, when owners can make a service appointment to get the switch replaced and the work completed, free of charge. Owners can visit Nissan's recall site to check the status of their vehicle, or call 1-800-867-7769 and reference recall number PM971.

The 2018-2019 Sentra was involved in a sweeping recall for faulty rearview cameras in September of 2019.