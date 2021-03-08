Ford F-150 Hybrid revisited, Durango Hellcat driven, VW ID.4 range check: What's New @ The Car Connection

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
March 8, 2021

Review update: 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid proves leaders innovate

The redesigned 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid is smarter, more powerful, more efficient, and comes with a generator that’s worth the upcharge.

GM, Mercedes recall newer trucks, SUVs for Continental tire failure

Sensitive sidewalls in Conti tires leads to a recall of roughly 35,000 late-model Mercedes and GM vehicles.

2021 Kia K5 review

The mid-size Kia sedan gets a new name, new attitude, new look and a 7.5 TCC Rating.

From Motor Authority:

First drive review: 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat will not go gentle into that good night

The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat family SUV takes a defiant stand against the coming electric revolution.

2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer set for Mar. 11 reveal

Jeep teased a couple of images of the Grand Wagoneer, it's three-row answer to Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Expedition. 

Aston Martin plans electric sports car, SUV from 2025

Aston Martin is working on at least two electric vehicles, possibly with Mercedes-Benz tech.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 range and road-trip charging: Some first impressions

The 2021 VW ID.4 reassures us its 250 miles is within reach, but a first experience finding and using the free fast-charging shows its no Tesla experience yet. 

VW confirms next-generation EV due in 2026: Long range, short charging, automated driving

The project is aiming to provide a long driving range and quick charging, plus a new business model in which drivers pay to activate software-based features.

Could an "electric fuel" tax for EV use help states solve the gas-tax dilemma?

In an answer to dwindling gas-tax revenues, a by-the-kwh tax on EV use would make electricity a vehicle fuel effectively taxing a GMC Hummer EV higher than a Tesla Model 3. 

