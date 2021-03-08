GM, Mercedes recall newer trucks, SUVs for Continental tire failure

General Motors and Mercedes-Benz are recalling newer trucks and SUVs equipped with Continental tires for a potential break in the sidewall that increase the risk of a crash, the NHTSA announced Monday.

Continental said in a statement that the tires were cured too long and "may experience a carcass break in the sidewall with sudden air loss or could develop a belt edge separation which could lead to a partial or full tread/belt loss." The affected tires could lose air without warning, or there could be excessive bulging in the treads, and drivers may notice excessive vibration while driving. It could lead to partial or full tread loss, which can increase the risk of a crash.

The affected Continental tires were supplied as original equipment, replacement tires, or could be in dealer inventories, and could also include a full-size spare.

There are 33,838 GM vehicles and 2,529 Mercedes-Benz SUVs included in the recall, listed below:

2020 Buick Enclave

2020 Cadillac XT4, XT5

2020 Cadillac Escalade, Escalade ESV

2020 Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

2020 GMC Yukon, Yukon XL

2018-2021 Chevrolet Express

2018-2021 GMC Savana

2019-2020 Chevrolet Blazer

2019-2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019-2020 GMC Acadia

2019-2020 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350, GLE 43 AMG, GLE 400.

GM will notify owners started April 12, and dealers will inspect and replace the tires free of charge. The recall number is N212329050, and owners can enter their VIN to check the status of their vehicles at the GM Recall Center.

Mercedes-Benz dealers will check and replace the affected tires under the new vehicle warranty. Owners can expect notification by April 27 or can visit the brand's recall page.

Owners of vehicles with Continental tires who have paid to replace them can get reimbursed through Continental's recall page, which lists April 5 as the start date of the recall.