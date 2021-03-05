2021 Honda Odyssey driven, 2022 Kia Stinger previewed, electric bus boosts safety: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: 2021 Honda Odyssey does not abhor a vacuum

The 2021 Honda Odyssey minivan in Elite trim gets tested with the HondaVac no longer offered on 2022 models.

2021 Kia K5 aces crash tests, earns Top Safety Pick+

The 2021 Kia K5 performed well enough in all NHTSA and IIHS crash tests to earn top marks from both agencies.

2021 Volkswagen Golf review

The 2021 Volkswagen Golf hatchback is particularly fun to drive in GTI trim but is roomy in Golf TSI models, too. Its outdated tech limits its upside, capping the GTI at a 6.7 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Kia Stinger (Korean spec)

Preview: 2022 Kia Stinger coming with new look, engines

The Stinger sport sedan is set to receive some updates shortly, including a bump in power.

VW marks Golf GTI's 45th birthday with 296-hp special edition

VW has launched the Golf GTI Clubsport 45 to mark this year's 45th anniversary of the original GTI's arrival.

Review update: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX marks peak truck

The 2021 Ram TRX takes the gasoline engine about as far as it will go before the electric car era.

From Green Car Reports:

Mercedes-Benz eCitaro G electric bus

Study: Shift to electric trucks and buses could save 57,000 lives

These vehicles only represent about 4% of total U.S. vehicles, but they're the largest generators of nitrogen-oxide pollution and particulate matter.

Startup Ample aims to revive vision of large-scale EV battery swapping

The company claims stations can do a swap in just 10 minutes, and it's already testing it with a fleet of Nissan Leaf cars in San Francisco.