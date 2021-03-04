2022 Kia Carnival priced, Audi SQ8 snow tested, Porsche Tacan Cross Turismo previewed: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Kia Carnival costs $33,275, or $1,700 more than outgoing Sedona minivan

Kia switches the red rocks of Sedona for the Carnival big top, and the change of venue comes with a premium.

Honda Ridgeline: Best Pickup Truck To Buy 2021

With a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10, the 2021 Honda Ridgeline mid-size pickup truck puts everyday needs over occasional wants, which is why it's our Best Pickup Truck To Buy 2021.

2021 Kia Niro hybrid gets modest price bump to $25,865, plug-in hybrid to $30,765

The 2021 Kia Niro hybrid gets a minor $100 price increase and some additional equipment across the lineup.

2020 Audi SQ8

First drive review: 2020 Audi SQ8 stands out by fitting in

The 2020 Audi SQ8 delivers performance and utility in a no compromise, understated package.

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback spy shots: More mature compact hatch on the way

A much more sophisticated Honda Civic launches shortly and the car's hatchback body style has just been spotted.

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots: Mild update for super sedan

An updated Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is on the way, and will include a plug-in hybrid range-topper.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo will start at $92,250, e-bikes not included

The wagon version of Porsche's electric sedan comes with a standard air suspension, all-wheel drive, more ground clearance, and a roomier rear seat.

Cheapest new-car lease is all-electric: Chevy Bolt EV lease deals as low as $107 per month

The lowest price applies in San Francisco, but Costco members around the U.S. could see a deal of $147 a month—ahead of the rollout of a refreshed 2022 Bolt EV and EUV lineup.

Polestar EV brand plans 15 more US showrooms—including Detroit

The showrooms, dubbed "Polestar Spaces," are designed to show off the brand rather than move metal.