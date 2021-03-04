2022 Kia Carnival costs $33,275, or $1,700 more than outgoing Sedona minivan

The 2022 Kia Carnival minivan will cost $33,275, including destination, when it arrives at dealers in the second quarter, Kia announced this week. The successor to the 2021 Kia Sedona will cost $1,700 more, but comes loaded with new standard safety and convenience features, a fresh look, and a tony Prestige trim.

Sharing a platform with the K5 mid-size sedan and the Kia Sorento three-row crossover SUV, the 2022 Carnival uses a 3.5-liter V-6 that makes 290 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. The 8-speed automatic transmission sends power to the front wheels only; there's no all-wheel-drive option or hybrid powertrain, unlike the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica and 2021 Toyota Sienna.

The Carnival is about $2,000 cheaper than the Sienna, which comes as a hybrid with an EPA-rated 36 mpg combined with front-wheel drive. The Carnival gets 22 mpg combined. It's also just $10 more expensive than the 2022 Honda Odyssey, which also comes with only front-wheel drive.

Kia says the Carnival is lighter, stronger, and quieter than the Sedona and has best-in-class cargo and passenger volume. With seating for up to eight passengers, the 2022 Carnival is offered in LX, EX, SX, and SX Prestige models.

Every Carnival comes well equipped with standard driver-assist features such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, parking sensors, automatic high beams, and a driver-attention warning. Standard convenience features include an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and daytime running lights, cloth seats, USB ports in all three rows, removable second-row seats, and a 7-seat configuration.

For an eighth seat, shoppers need to get the LX with Seating Package for $2,000 more, or $35,275, that adds synthetic leather seats, heated front seats, a 10-way power driver seat, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.

Or you could bump up to the $38,775 EX trim and get 19-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch touchscreen (but the smartphones must be tethered), satellite radio, navigation, one-touch power windows, cyclist detection, parking sensors, and limited hands-free highway driving.

The SX model adds more exterior chrome, skid plates, roof rails, 19-inch black alloy wheels, power-folding mirrors, a rear-seat entertainment system, a surround-view camera system and more for $42,275. The EX and SX trims have eight seats.

The big top of the Carnival tent is the SX Prestige at $47,275. It replaces the second row with captain's chairs with footrests, and comes with dual sunroofs, 12-speaker Bose sound, leather seats, a heated steering wheel, and other upgrades.



