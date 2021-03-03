Nissan plans Rogue safety update, Aston Martin AMR21 revealed, Volvo's electric path: What's New @ The Car Connection

Nissan pledges to update 2021 Rogue that fared poorly in NHTSA crash test

New crossover SUV gets a rare two-star rating for passenger-side impact protection, but Nissan promised to update the poorly performing vehicles.

First drive: 2021 Honda Ridgeline bridges crossover comfort with pickup truck capability

The 2021 Honda Ridgeline's unibody platform gives it big advantages in passenger comfort and ride quality over other mid-size pickups.

2021 Cadillac Escalade vs. 2021 Lincoln Navigator: Compare SUVs

When it comes to the most luxurious full-size SUVs, the Lincoln Navigator has soft old-world charm while the Cadillac Escalade goes all in on new-car tech.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Aston Martin AMR21 Formula One race car

Meet the AMR21: First Aston Martin F1 car in 60 years revealed

Aston Martin is returning to Formula One for the first time since 1960 and has a multiple world champion signed.

Alfa Romeo, Alpine, McLaren and Mercedes-Benz AMG show 2021 Formula One cars

Multiple F1 race cars have been revealed ahead of the season-opening race in Bahrain.

Ferrari LaFerrari successor spy shots: Le Mans Hypercar in the works?

Ferrari's LaFerrari successor is due in two to three years, and the first test mule may have been spotted.

From Green Car Reports:

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo’s path to all-electric by 2030 relies on these clever platform solutions

Volvo Cars CTO Henrik Green outlined in an interview with GCR how the company will manage the transition from mostly hybrid to all-electric through the decade.

As GM and Ford launch more EVs, dealers decide: Costly upgrades or obsolescence?

Ahead of the rollout of many more electric vehicles, automakers are asking for upgrades from their dealerships.

Study: EVs use less raw material than gasoline vehicles

Tech advances could reduce the need for raw materials like lithium for battery packs, while oil is often overlooked as a raw material.