2021 Lexus RX safety downgraded, Aston Martin soldiers ahead, Volvo launches C40 EV: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Lexus RX

2021 Lexus RX

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
March 2, 2021

NHTSA downgrades 2021 Lexus RX 350 crash-test rating

A change to the airbags in the 2021 Lexus RX has prompted the luxury brand's first four-star federal NCAP rating since 2016. 

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander starts at $26,990, peaks at $37,640

The revamped Outlander gets a value-packed base price and a sterling warranty to go with its rugged looks.

2021 Ford Mustang review

With a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10, the 2021 Ford Mustang drops the ball on standard features, but earns major respect for its thundering performance.

From Motor Authority:

Aston Martin Valkyrie

Aston Martin Valkyrie

Aston Martin commits to current sports cars, mid-engine Vanquish plans

Despite recent cash woes, Aston Martin is committed to updating its sports car lineup and launching a mid-engine Vanquish supercar.

The 2021 Ford Bronco is like a life-size Lego set: Take it apart, rebuild, repeat

The 2021 Ford Bronco’s bolt-on body panels make repairs easier and cheaper and open an opportunity for the aftermarket.

Volvo commits to fully electric lineup by 2030

Volvo plans to have a fully electric lineup and online sales model just like Tesla. 

From Green Car Reports:

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge electric crossover revealed, with aims for all-electric brand by 2030

The second all-electric model from Volvo closely follows the 2022 XC40 Recharge and will arrive to the U.S. early next year. 

VW considers electric convertible: Why are there so few drop-top EVs?

Volkswagen has hinted that it's considering an affordable electric convertible—likely based on its MEB platform. 

Nissan claims 50% thermal efficiency, from engine for e-Power hybrid system

Such a thermal efficiency, only claimed previously by racing engines, isn't yet offered in any production model. 

Tags:
2021
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2021
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2021 Nissan Rogue fares poorly in NHTSA passenger-side crash tests 2021 Nissan Rogue fares poorly in NHTSA passenger-side crash tests
Review update: 2021 Ford Bronco Sport overshadows big Bronco Review update: 2021 Ford Bronco Sport overshadows big Bronco
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L three-row SUV costs $38,690, crests at $67,000 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L three-row SUV costs $38,690, crests at $67,000
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid gets more power, same $37,490 price 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid gets more power, same $37,490 price
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.