2021 Lexus RX safety downgraded, Aston Martin soldiers ahead, Volvo launches C40 EV: What's New @ The Car Connection

NHTSA downgrades 2021 Lexus RX 350 crash-test rating
A change to the airbags in the 2021 Lexus RX has prompted the luxury brand's first four-star federal NCAP rating since 2016.
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander starts at $26,990, peaks at $37,640
The revamped Outlander gets a value-packed base price and a sterling warranty to go with its rugged looks.
With a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10, the 2021 Ford Mustang drops the ball on standard features, but earns major respect for its thundering performance.
From Motor Authority:
Aston Martin Valkyrie
Aston Martin commits to current sports cars, mid-engine Vanquish plans
Despite recent cash woes, Aston Martin is committed to updating its sports car lineup and launching a mid-engine Vanquish supercar.
The 2021 Ford Bronco is like a life-size Lego set: Take it apart, rebuild, repeat
The 2021 Ford Bronco’s bolt-on body panels make repairs easier and cheaper and open an opportunity for the aftermarket.
Volvo commits to fully electric lineup by 2030
Volvo plans to have a fully electric lineup and online sales model just like Tesla.
From Green Car Reports:
2022 Volvo C40 Recharge
2022 Volvo C40 Recharge electric crossover revealed, with aims for all-electric brand by 2030
The second all-electric model from Volvo closely follows the 2022 XC40 Recharge and will arrive to the U.S. early next year.
VW considers electric convertible: Why are there so few drop-top EVs?
Volkswagen has hinted that it's considering an affordable electric convertible—likely based on its MEB platform.
Nissan claims 50% thermal efficiency, from engine for e-Power hybrid system
Such a thermal efficiency, only claimed previously by racing engines, isn't yet offered in any production model.
