Santa Fe and Sorento compared, V-8 Defender priced, 2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid reviewed: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Calligraphy vs. 2021 Kia Sorento SX X-Line: Compare Crossover SUVs

Handsomely outfitted and handsomely priced, the Sorento SX X-Line and Santa Fe Calligraphy press the price limits for non-luxury crossovers. Which one’s better?

2021 Ford Bronco Sport recalled twice for suspension goofs

Ford is recalling the 2021 Bronco Sport for incorrect lower control arms and loose or missing rear subframe bolts.

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

The refreshed 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe five-seat crossover SUV comes with three new engines, including a hybrid, and a revised outside and inside. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Land Rover Defender

2022 Land Rover Defender adds V-8, but you'll need to pay at least $98,550

Land Rover's modern Defender SUV has received a new V-8 option packing 516 hp.

2022 Honda CR-V spy shots: Redesign coming for popular crossover

The CR-V continues to be one of America's most popular crossovers, and a redesign is coming up shortly.

2023 Maserati GranTurismo spy shots: New grand tourer to be first electric Maserati

Maserati is working on a redesigned GranTurismo, a car that will be the basis of the automaker's first electric vehicle.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid

First Drive Review: 2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid beats Highlander Hybrid with 37 mpg and better tech, but it’s no Telluride

A Sorento Plug-In Hybrid is on the way, with all-wheel drive and a 30-mile plug-in range. Will it feel more like the range-topper we were expecting?

Lucid delays production start of Air electric sedan to Q2 2021

As the California-based EV company heads toward an IPO, it's disclosed first deliveries won't start until later in the year.

Ford CEO wants more US battery production for stability, but it's also good for CO2

Farley's position on preferring domestic battery supply will also lower the carbon footprint of the company's EVs.