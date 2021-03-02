2022 Mitsubishi Outlander starts at $26,990, peaks at $37,640

The redesigned 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander three-row crossover SUV costs $26,990, including $1,195 destination, and tops out below $38,000.

The modest price increase of $900 over the outgoing 2020 Outlander (Mitsubishi skipped the 2021 model year of its bestseller) reflects a new platform shared with the 2021 Nissan Rogue, a new powertrain and design, and more standard safety and convenience features.

Sold in ES, SE, SEL, and SEL Touring models with a host of packages, every 2022 Outlander is powered by a 181-hp 2.5-liter inline-4 with a continuously variable automatic transmission with eight stepped "gears" meant to simulate a conventional automatic. It gets up to 27 mpg combined. Front-wheel drive is standard, while all-wheel drive can be added for $1,800 across the board.

In addition to seating for up to seven passengers, the 2022 Outlander comes with an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, cloth seats, 18-inch wheels, and driver-assist features such as automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, rear parking sensors, hill descent control, and trailer-sway control. It also has an assuring 5-year/60,000-mile basic warranty.

For $30,040, and arguably the best value, the SE trim adds 20-inch wheels, front parking sensors, keyless entry, heated side mirrors, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 9.0-inch touchscreen with navigation, two more USB ports in the rear, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control.

The SEL costs $33,140, and comes with heated rear outboard seats, roof rails, three-zone climate control, leather seats, a 4-way power driver's seat, and a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster.

At the top of the Outlander lineup is the $35,840 SEL Touring model with a heated steering wheel, semi-aniline leather seats, a 10.8-inch head-up display, Bose sound, and panoramic sunroof.

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander goes on sale in April.