2021 Ford Bronco Sport recalled twice for suspension goofs

Ford last week announced two recalls for the new 2021 Bronco Sport to tighten some bolts and replace the wrong part with the right part.

The most recent recall uncovered that a supplier provided the wrong front lower control arms. A squeak and rattle was detected in testing at Ford's plant in Hermosillo, Mexico, and Ford realized it was the wrong part for the Bronco Sport. Ford did not specify if the part was intended for the 2021 Ford Escape that shares many of the same parts with the Bronco Sport.

Only 106 vehicles were recalled, and fewer than half of them have the wrong control arm that effectively connects the front wheel with the front subframe. Vehicles with the wrong parts might "experience reduced stability during aggressive driving maneuvers," Ford said in paperwork filed with the NHTSA. It could increase the risk of a rollover crash.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

The larger recall encompasses 1,638 vehicles for loose or missing bolts connecting the rear suspension to the rear subframe. Ford said the issue could "result in reduced rear impact crash performance."

In both cases, Ford reported no known injuries or crashes. Owners will be notified and dealers will inspect and repair the affected vehicles at no cost to the owner. Notification letters are expected by April, and owners can check the status of their vehicles at Ford's recall site.

Sales of the popular compact crossover started in late November, and the recalls are relatively minor. Still, Ford will want to avoid having suspension issues mar the launch of the larger, more off-road capable Ford Bronco expected early this summer.

Quality control issues plagued the redesigned 2020 Ford Explorer three-row SUV that incurred 10 recalls and delayed delivery to dealers.