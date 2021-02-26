2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L three-row SUV costs $38,690, crests at $67,000

The large three-row version of the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L SUV costs $38,690, including a steep $1,695 destination fee, parent company Stellantis announced Friday. That's $4,450 more than the two-row 2021 Grand Cherokee that seats five, but the Grand Cherokee L is new and rides on a distinct platform with all the modern conveniences and latest tech.

Those upgrades will likely make its way into the forthcoming 2022 Grand Cherokee that gets redesigned for the first time in more than a decade.

The 2021 Grand Cherokee L follows the trim logic and drivetrains of the smaller Grand Cherokee. The SUV comes with a 290-hp 3.6-liter V-6 with rear-wheel drive, and four-wheel drive costs $2,000 more, except on top Summit Reserve trim, where it is standard. On top trims, a 357-hp 5.7-liter V-8 with four-wheel drive capable of towing 7,200 pounds is available for a $3,295 upgrade over the V-6. Both engines pair to an 8-speed automatic.

Four-wheel drive comes standard in three available systems, with the most robust system optional on Overland and standard on Summit models. The Grand Cherokee L features a front-axle disconnect system that sends power to the front only when the situation calls for it to improve fuel economy, which hasn't been announced yet.

The first three-row Jeep is not a stretched Grand Cherokee. Unlike the forthcoming three-row Wagoneer that rides on a Ram 1500 platform, the Grand Cherokee L instead uses a unibody platform with independent front and rear suspensions. It seats seven, or six when equipped with captain's chairs in the second row, and competes with everything from the Dodge Durango to the Honda Pilot and Kia Telluride.

The base Grand Cherokee L Laredo comes with a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 8.4-inch touchscreen with the brand's latest operating system. The faster, sharper, Uconnect 5 is one of the best infotainment systems available, and it comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, as well as up to 12 USB ports. Jeep equips the $38,690 Laredo with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and parking sensors. Cloth seats with an 8-way power driver's seat comes standard, along with a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel.

An Altitude appearance package costs $3,200 and upgrades the standard 18-inch wheels to 20-inch black aluminum wheels, and adds shiny black trim on the badging, roof rails, and grille. It also comes with remote start and heated front seats.

The Limited trim costs $45,690 and comes with leather seats, power front seats, heated seats in the first two rows, automatic high beams, and Limited 4WD trims come with five terrain modes to manage traction settings.

The $54,690 Overland represents the biggest price jump between trim levels, and adds the most robust four-wheel-drive system. Chrome tow hooks, 20-inch aluminum wheels, black roof rack, puddle lights, power side mirrors, and other elements buff up the exterior. The interior is shod in nappa leather seats and panels, and comes with cooled front seats, Alpine audio, ambient lighting, dual sunroof, and a power-folding third row.

At the Summit of Mt. Cherokee L, owners can shell out $58,690 for berber floor mats, oak wood trim, leather seats in every row, 16-way power front seats with massagers, a four-zone climate control, second-row console, surround-view camera system, and parking sensors. If that's not enough, there's a Summit Reserve package for about $67,000 that adds 21-inch wheels, 19-speaker McIntosh sound, Palermo leather and more.

Every 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L comes with a 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain limited warranty with a new concierge service that provides 36 months of scheduled maintenance, roadside assistance, and other owner benefits under a Jeep Wave service that is complimentary on 2021 Jeep models.

Built in Detroit, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee goes on sale at dealers in spring.