Hybrid crossovers compared, Defender gets a V-8, Ioniq tops Model 3 in greenness: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid vs. 2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid: Compare Crossover SUVs

Two top-selling arch rivals from Toyota and Honda are both at their best when in hybrid form. Look at the way they prioritize styling and space to see which one wins for you.

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid gets more power, same $37,490 price

A new engine and a larger battery give the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid more power and electric range without a price increase.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 preview

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is an electric compact crossover with retro style and futuristic cabin and technology.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Land Rover Defender

2022 Land Rover Defender adds V-8 to powertrain portfolio

Land Rover's modern Defender SUV has received a new V-8 option packing 516 hp.

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 has V-8 power for $74,995: Are you not entertained?

The 470-horsepower 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 hits 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, but only tops out at 99 mph.

2023 BMW M2 spy shots: Next generation of driver's coupe spotted

We could see BMW's next M2 debut in 2022 with a detuned version of the 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-6 borrowed from the M3 and M4.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Hyundai Ioniq Electric

Hyundai Ioniq Electric, Mini Cooper SE top Tesla on greenest cars list for 2021

The Ioniq Electric, Cooper SE, and Toyota Prius Prime beat the Tesla Model 3—and battery size has everything to do with it.

Biden order could ramp up raw materials for American-made EV supply chain

To enable more truly American-made electric vehicles, the U.S. needs to make more of the supply chain domestic.

Apple partner Foxconn might build Fisker electric car for global markets

An urban-oriented model, teased by a rough sketch, might be made by the longtime maker of the iPhone and Xbox.