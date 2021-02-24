2021 Buick Envision tested, 2021 Cadillac Escalade revisited, Outlander PHEV gets a boost: What's New @ The Car Connection

The redesigned 2021 Buick Envision crossover SUV seats five, rides on a new platform with a 2.0-liter turbo engine, and comes with a sharper look, and top Avenir trim.
Hyundai, Volvo, Mazda, Subaru top 2021 Top Safety Pick awards
Volvo, Subaru, Mazda, and Hyundai/Kia/Genesis led all other automakers in earning Top Safety Pick awards bestowed by the IIHS.
Sharing a platform with the K5 mid-size sedan and the Kia Sorento, the 2022 Kia Carnival replaces the Sedona minivan and aims for a slice of the crossover SUV pie.
From Motor Authority:
2021 Cadillac Escalade
2021 Cadillac Escalade
Review update: 2021 Cadillac Escalade morphs into a luxury fortress
The 2021 Cadillac Escalade ups the bar for American luxury.
2021 Ford Explorer goes country with King Ranch grade
Ford's popular three-row SUV is available with the King Ranch grade as well as an XLT Sport Appearance pack for 2021.
2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG S63e spy shots: Plug-in hybrid super sedan on the way
Rather than a V-12, the top performance option for the new S-Class family will have V-8-based plug-in hybrid setup.
From Green Car Reports:
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid: 24 electric miles, and quicker
Even though it gets a larger engine, the Outlander PHEV gets a boost in both mpg and range, thanks to a higher-capacity battery pack.
2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo due for US deliveries this summer
Porsche is wrapping up development of its Taycan Cross Turismo electric car—a wagon version of the high-performance EV built for more than the pavement.
Fresh USPS mail trucks revealed: Not all will be electric
Oshkosh Defense will make up to 165,000 of the vehicles, in a mix that includes internal combustion and electric versions, with details not yet disclosed.
Email This Page