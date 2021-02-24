2021 Buick Envision tested, 2021 Cadillac Escalade revisited, Outlander PHEV gets a boost: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Buick Envision review

The redesigned 2021 Buick Envision crossover SUV seats five, rides on a new platform with a 2.0-liter turbo engine, and comes with a sharper look, and top Avenir trim.

Hyundai, Volvo, Mazda, Subaru top 2021 Top Safety Pick awards

Volvo, Subaru, Mazda, and Hyundai/Kia/Genesis led all other automakers in earning Top Safety Pick awards bestowed by the IIHS.

2022 Kia Carnival preview

Sharing a platform with the K5 mid-size sedan and the Kia Sorento, the 2022 Kia Carnival replaces the Sedona minivan and aims for a slice of the crossover SUV pie.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Cadillac Escalade

Review update: 2021 Cadillac Escalade morphs into a luxury fortress

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade ups the bar for American luxury.

2021 Ford Explorer goes country with King Ranch grade

Ford's popular three-row SUV is available with the King Ranch grade as well as an XLT Sport Appearance pack for 2021.

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG S63e spy shots: Plug-in hybrid super sedan on the way

Rather than a V-12, the top performance option for the new S-Class family will have V-8-based plug-in hybrid setup.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid: 24 electric miles, and quicker

Even though it gets a larger engine, the Outlander PHEV gets a boost in both mpg and range, thanks to a higher-capacity battery pack.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo due for US deliveries this summer

Porsche is wrapping up development of its Taycan Cross Turismo electric car—a wagon version of the high-performance EV built for more than the pavement.

Fresh USPS mail trucks revealed: Not all will be electric

Oshkosh Defense will make up to 165,000 of the vehicles, in a mix that includes internal combustion and electric versions, with details not yet disclosed.