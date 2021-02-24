2021 Buick Envision vs. Lincoln Corsair: Compare Crossover SUVs

Martin Padgett Editorial Director
February 24, 2021

Buick’s lovely new Envision crossover bristles with big spec-sheet energy, from its turbo-4 power to its wide-screen infotainment. Is it enough to dethrone the Corsair, Lincoln’s best small SUV yet?

The 2021 Buick Envision five-seat crossover SUV enters this model year while it also enters its second generation. The body and interior are new, and it’s clear that Buick’s been on the Peloton during the Great Pause. The taut shape’s clearly influenced by influencer chic, with Volvo-like curves and a low-key athletic stance. Inside, the Envision’s gently curved dash wraps around the driver like a pashmina; it’s especially fabulous in light beige.

2021 Buick Envision with Sport Touring package

2021 Buick Envision with Sport Touring package

The Envision competes for your attention with the 2021 Lincoln Corsair, which wears a designer suit of its own—a well-fitted one, at that. The downsized Lincoln SUV has the visual snap of the Nautilus, without the bulk of the Aviator and Navigator. It’s dressed for an evening on the town outside and in; the cabin’s especially attractive with its slim horizontal dash, thin strips of vents, and wide touchscreen.

Buick’s 228-hp turbo-4 and 9-speed automatic give the Envision the energy it needs to sprint down city blocks and slip into turn lanes without irking fellow drivers. Don’t ask how much it weighs—it’s enough—but the Envision has good handling, especially with the Avenir model’s 20-inch wheels and adaptive shocks. It’s unruffled by most kinds of road surfaces. 

Still, we’d spend up to the Corsair’s turbo-4. Its 250 hp feels stronger and its 8-speed automatic clips off shifts quickly—so much so, the available 295-hp turbo-4 seems like a frivolous spend. We’d save that upcharge and apply it to the Corsair’s adaptive suspension. It hones down bumps and pavement seams to endow the Corsair with a business-class ride. (We’d have recommended the plug-in Corsair, if it hadn’t been punted into a future model year.)

2020 Lincoln Corsair first drive

2020 Lincoln Corsair first drive

2020 Lincoln Corsair first drive

2020 Lincoln Corsair first drive

2020 Lincoln Corsair first drive

2020 Lincoln Corsair first drive

2020 Lincoln Corsair first drive

2020 Lincoln Corsair first drive

Four adults fit inside either of these premium-luxury crossovers. They’re both a little narrow to tote a fifth human in the comfort that would justify their uppity price tags. The Envision’s front seats have less adjustment and less support; the Corsair’s dozens of adjustments and plumper cushions win during long-distance drives, and its sliding second-row bench seat gives it flexibility beyond its non-utilitarian image. It’s also markedly quieter than the Envision, too.

Both crossovers come with automatic emergency braking and can be fitted with parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, and a surround-view camera system. The Envision’s unrated by the NHTSA and the IIHS to date; the Corsair aced its tests, with five-star and Top Safety Pick scores.

2021 Buick Envision with Sport Touring package

2021 Buick Envision with Sport Touring package

2021 Buick Envision with Sport Touring package

2021 Buick Envision with Sport Touring package

2021 Buick Envision

2021 Buick Envision

2021 Buick Envision

2021 Buick Envision

Lincoln’s Corsair costs about $37,000 in base trim, while the Envision slips in below $34,000. We’d opt for an Envision Essence with leather upholstery, LED headlights, and a tech package with a 10.2-inch touchscreen, all for less than $40,000. The similarly priced Corsair sports a smaller 8.0-inch touchscreen but has similar equipment otherwise; prices edge quickly toward $60,000. 

We give the 2021 Envision a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10, before crash-test scores have been reported. (Read more about how we rate cars.) The Corsair gets a 7.2 out of 10; it’s the pick for a quiet ride and better utility. In either case, going small doesn’t mean losing much, if any, of the luster of a premium badge.

MSRP

from $31,800
from $36,105

Invoice

from $30,337
from $34,481

Fuel Economy - Combined City and Highway

- TBD -
25

Engine

Turbocharged Gas I4, 2.0L
Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4, 2.0 L

Drivetrain

Front Wheel Drive Read Full Specs
Front Wheel Drive Read Full Specs
