2021 Top Safety Pick awards: Volvo, Subaru, Mazda top IIHS list

Volvo, Subaru, Mazda, and Hyundai/Kia/Genesis led all other automakers in earning Top Safety Pick awards bestowed by the IIHS, the non-profit safety group announced Wednesday. On average, safety ratings improved and the number of Top Safety Pick+ winners more than doubled from 2020.

“With these awards, we want to make it easy for consumers to find vehicles that provide good protection in crashes, sufficient lighting and effective front crash protection,” IIHS President David Harkey said in a statement.

For 2021, 60 models earned a TSP+ award, and 42 earned a TSP, bringing the total number of award winners to 102. Last year, there were 64.

The Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Kia and Genesis, earned 12 TSP and five TSP+ awards, led by its small crossovers, three-row SUVs, and mid-size sedans such as the 2021 Kia K5 and 2021 Hyundai Sonata.

Volvo fared even better, with all 14 models it makes earning a TSP+ honor. Mazda had similar success, with all six of its models that were tested earning a TSP+, except for the MX-5 Miata.

Subaru almost had a complete sweep, as well, with every model except the BRZ sports coupe earning either a TSP or TSP+ designation, though in many cases it applies to vehicles with a continuously variable automatic transmission, not a manual.

On the other end of the spectrum, Mitsubishi failed to win an award for its small lineup of four vehicles, and General Motors won only two awards, despite encompassing four major brands making dozens of models. The 2021 Ram 1500 was the only pickup truck to win a TSP.

The insurance-industry funded IIHS evaluates cars based on six crash tests as well as testing the efficacy of headlights and driver-assistance systems, which exceeds the outdated crash testing conducted by the NHTSA. The crash-test ratings usually align, but the 2021 Nissan Rogue earned a TSP+ with "Good" results on crash tests, yet it only had a four-star safety rating from the NHTSA. The disparity shows the value of tracking testing from both agencies.

For a car to meet the TSP criteria coveted by automotive marketers and appreciated by shoppers, the model must earn "Good" ratings on all six crash tests and come available with automatic emergency braking that earns at least an "Advanced" rating in avoiding or nearly avoiding a crash with vehicles and pedestrians at speeds of 12 mph and 25 mph. It needs to earn the same rating in tests that show a speed reduction at 37 mph to avoid or mitigate striking a pedestrian walking beside the road.

Additionally, and most problematically since the IIHS toughened the criteria last year, TSP winners must be offered with headlights that rate at "Good" or "Acceptable," while TSP+ honorees must make those headlights standard.

"As manufacturers showed they could produce headlights with better lighting and less glare, IIHS decided to encourage them to make this improved equipment standard," the IIHS said in a statement. "The strategy seems to be working. A year ago, only 23 vehicles qualified for the higher-tier award. Today, the number has more than doubled, and the majority of awards handed out for 2021 models include the plus sign."

For more on the awards, visit the IIHS.

2021 Top Safety Pick+ by segment:

Honda Insight

Mazda 3 hatchback

Mazda 3 sedan

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

Honda Accord

Kia K5 built (after November 2020)

Mazda 6

Nissan Altima

Nissan Maxima (built after November 2020)

Subaru Legacy

Subaru Outback

Toyota Camry

Acura TLX

Lexus ES 350

Lexus IS

Tesla Model 3

Volvo S60

Volvo S60 Recharge

Volvo V60

Volvo V60 Cross Country

Volvo V60 Recharge

Audi A6

Audi A6 Allroad

Audi A7

Genesis G70

Genesis G90

Volvo S90

Volvo S90 Recharge

Volvo V90

Volvo V90 Cross Country

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Mazda CX-3

Mazda CX-5

Mazda CX-30 (built after September 2020)

Nissan Rogue

Subaru Forester

Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Ford Explorer

Hyundai Palisade

Mazda CX-9

Nissan Murano

Subaru Ascent

Toyota Highlander

Acura RDX

Audi Q5 and Q5 Sportback

Cadillac XT6

Hyundai Nexo

Genesis GV80

Lexus NX

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class (with optional front crash prevention)

Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60 Recharge

Volvo XC90

Volvo XC90 Recharge

Audi E-Tron

Audi E-Tron Sportback

Honda Odyssey

Toyota Sienna

2021 Top Safety Pick by segment:

Honda Civic hatchback (excluding Type R performance variant)

Honda Civic sedan

Hyundai Veloster (with optional front crash prevention)

Kia Forte (with optional front crash prevention)

Kia Soul (with optional front crash prevention)

Nissan Sentra

Subaru Crosstrek (with optional front crash prevention)

Subaru Impreza wagon and sedan (with optional front crash prevention)

Subaru WRX (with optional front crash prevention)

Toyota Corolla hatchback

Toyota Corolla sedan

Hyundai Sonata

Audi A4

Audi A5 Sportback

BMW 3 series

Mercedes-Benz C-Class (with optional front crash prevention)

Kia Stinger (with optional front crash prevention)

Volkswagen Arteon

Chevrolet Equinox

Ford Escape

Honda CR-V

Hyundai Kona (with optional front crash prevention)

Hyundai Tucson (with optional front crash prevention)

Hyundai Venue

Kia Seltos (built after August 2020; with optional front crash prevention)

Kia Sportage (with optional front crash prevention)

Lexus UX

Lincoln Corsair

Toyota C-HR

Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Prime

Toyota Venza

Ford Edge

Kia Sorento

Kia Telluride

Volkswagen Tiguan

Lexus RX

Lincoln Aviator

Mercedes-Benz GLC (with optional front crash prevention)

Audi Q8

Ram 1500 crew cab (with optional front crash prevention)