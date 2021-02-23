Compact sedans compared, Lexus resurrects IS F V-8, 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 debuts: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid vs. 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: Compare Cars

Two economy sedans with four doors and superior fuel economy duke it out. Can Toyota's longtime best-selling Corolla eke out a win over Hyundai's brash new Elantra?

2021 Nissan Rogue fares poorly in NHTSA passenger-side crash tests

New crossover SUV gets a rare two-star rating for passenger-side impact protection.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV preview

The refreshed 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV is an electric hatchback joined this year by a larger compact crossover called the Bolt EUV.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance

2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance rekindles IS F with 472-hp 5.0-liter V-8

The 2022 Lexus IS F Sport Performance marks the first in a new performance line just below full F models.

Gordon Murray Automotive T.50s Niki Lauda pays tribute to triple F1 champion

The Gordon Murray Automotive T.50s Niki Lauda is an even more extreme, track-focused version of the legendary designer's supercar.

Audi plug-in hybrids receive bigger battery for more electric range

Audi is adding a new 17.9-kilowatt-hour battery to some of its plug-in hybrids.

From Green Car Reports:

Hyundai Ioniq 5 prototype

2022 Ioniq 5 revealed: Retro-styled electric car leads a New Wave of EVs

With 800V fast-charging, a solar roof, and V2L capability to power tools or campsites, the 2022 Ioniq 5 is the start of something new at Hyundai.

Synthetically fueled cars can be as clean as EVs, Porsche claims

Porsche is among the automakers hoping to find a way to keep internal combustion alive as a niche, with a sustainable new twist at the fuel-making level.

Lucid isn't delivering electric cars yet, but it's going public to accelerate growth

Through a a "reverse merger" with a SPAC, Lucid will get about $4.4 billion, some of which will go to developing energy storage products and expanding its Arizona factory for the Gravity SUV.