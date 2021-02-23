2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid vs. 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: Compare Cars

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line

2021 Hyundai Elantra

6.6
2021 Toyota Corolla Apex Edition

2021 Toyota Corolla

6.7
Martin Padgett Martin Padgett Editorial Director
February 23, 2021

It’s a tussle between the 2021 Toyota Corolla and the 2021 Hyundai Elantra for big fuel-economy ratings—but which compact sedan wins over drivers once they’ve left the gas station?

We have a verdict, but it goes without saying: your mileage may vary.

The Corolla has low-key appeal, with some interesting fillips and details and a well-organized cockpit that factors in big gauges and a big touchscreen across a wing-shaped dash. It’s not a showboat like the Hyundai. The Elantra’s folded and creased with origami precision, with a wasp waist and a diamond-patterned grille that look like a never-seen Bertone concept. The time capsule effect evaporates when it’s opened. The Elantra cockpit’s bland, unnecessarily divided side to side by a trim wall between front passengers, and finished in unextraordinary materials.

Performance is neither car’s trump card. Corollas come with a choice between base and higher-output models; we’re keen on the 121-hp hybrid because it’s thrash-free, shy on acceleration but generous with its 52-mpg EPA combined rating. It’s capable and innocuous, which can’t be said for the grousy 169-hp 2.0-liter inline-4 in SE and XSE Corollas. This Corolla’s learned some handling manners, too; the ride’s calm and bobble-free and the steering’s never overly heavy.

We’d recommend the Elantra Hybrid over the 147-hp base Elantra. It has better off-the-line responses and earns 54 mpg combined. Though the Elantra’s drive modes can fiddle with steering weight and drivetrain responses, we’d leave that for the 201-hp turbo-4 Elantra N—and save that for a future comparison with the Jetta GLI.

Both the Corolla and the Elantra are rated to seat five passengers, but the Corolla does a better job of it. Hybrids have especially good front seats, and all passengers have ample head and leg room, though a fifth passenger is a squeeze. The Elantra’s seats feel thinner, and head room is less generous. Both cars have usefully sized and shaped trunks, and both leave us wondering about the need for the next-larger sedans in their respective lineups.

Safety gear’s exemplary on both the Elantra and Corolla: both have standard automatic emergency braking, but the Corolla also gets standard adaptive cruise control and active lane control. It’s earned excellent crash-test scores from both the NHTSA and the IIHS; the Elantra’s waiting for its date on the test sled.

Prices start around $20,000 for either car, but we think both excel in Hybrid trim. The $24,580 2021 Toyota Corolla LE Hybrid has an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, power features, and cloth upholstery. The $24,545 2021 Hyundai Elantra SEL Hybrid has similar features, with wireless infotainment compatibility.

The latest Corolla buffs Toyota’s small-sedan credentials with absurdly good value, especially in hybrid trim. We gave it a TCC Rating of 6.7 out of 10, and it won our Best Economy Car To Buy 2020 thanks to stellar gas mileage and strong safety ratings.

This year we gave the 2021 Elantra a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10 and named it our Best Economy Car To Buy 2021, thanks to superior features and fuel economy—and likely, a higher TCC Rating once crash-test scores are in. Either car’s a high-efficiency commuter with exceptional gas mileage; the Elantra simply does with high style.

Summary

6.6
Expert Rating
The 2021 Hyundai Elantra has big style, big available tech, and big range from a hybrid powertrain.
6.7
Expert Rating
With the 2021 Corolla, Toyota has almost excised all the bland from its diet.

Styling

7.0
Expert Rating
The Elantra’s hypermodern body meets up with a more pedestrian interior.
6.0
Expert Rating
The latest Corolla sips some styling caffeine, but not more than it can handle.
Performance

5.0
Expert Rating
Stock Elantras offer middling performance; Hybrids are super-misers, while the Elantra N’s a pleasant surprise.
5.0
Expert Rating
The 2020 Corolla ratchets up its enthusiasm for driving, but keeps it low-key.
Comfort & Quality

5.0
Expert Rating
The space is fine; it’s the Elantra’s padding that’s thin.
6.0
Expert Rating
The 2020 Corolla suits up with swell front-seat space; the back seat and trunk pull up shy of rivals.
Safety

Crash-test scores are absent, but the Elantra's on the board with safety features.
9.0
Expert Rating
The Corolla’s crash-test scores are nearly ideal.
Features

10
Expert Rating
The Elantra rings the bell with wall-to-wall content.
8.0
Expert Rating
Value is the Corolla’s trump card.
Fuel Economy

6.0
Expert Rating
The Elantra’s fuel economy soars, even without hybrid add-ons.
6.0
Expert Rating
Corolla hybrids sip fuel like a Prius, but others aren’t far behind.
MSRP

from $19,650
from $20,025

Invoice

from $19,075
from $18,923

Fuel Economy - Combined City and Highway

37
33

Engine

Regular Unleaded I-4, 2.0 L
Regular Unleaded I-4, 1.8 L

Drivetrain

Front Wheel Drive Read Full Specs
Front Wheel Drive Read Full Specs
