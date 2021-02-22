2021 Ford Bronco Sport revisited, C-Class leans into turbo-4s, Karma GS-6 priced: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: 2021 Ford Bronco Sport overshadows big Bronco

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport compact crossover steps out of the shadow of its off-road cousin and into the SUV spotlight.

2021 Ford F-150 recalled for loose windshield; F-Series payload overstated

Ford has issued two recalls for its 2020-2021 F-Series pickups, one for windshields that can come loose and another for overstated payloads in Super Duty models.

2021 Porsche Panamera review

With a TCC Rating of 7.4 out of 10, the 2021 Porsche Panamera offers dizzying performance—and a dizzying array of options.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Why the next Mercedes-Benz C-Class is coming exclusively with 4-cylinder engines, including AMGs

A redesigned C-Class is due out later this year, and sadly there won't be any 6- or 8-cylinder engine options.

2022 Volkswagen ID.5 spy shots: Electric coupe-like crossover confirmed for second half of 2021

VW's ID family of EVs is set to expand with a coupe-like version of the ID.4 compact crossover.

2023 Lamborghini Urus spy shots: Mid-cycle update for high-riding Raging Bull

Lamborghini is working on a facelift for its Urus and may introduce a new plug-in hybrid option with the update.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Karma GS-6

Karma prices GS-6 plug-in hybrid arriving soon, teases electric SUV due in 2022

The plug-in hybrid version of the GS-6 costs much less than the Revero GT and aligns this descendant with the pricing and sales targets of the original Fisker Karma.

Virginia adopts EV-boosting California clean car standards, with support of dealers

Virginia is the next state to adopt stricter standards on the way to a potential EV mandate.

The best-driving sedan Toyota already makes is an electric car

The 2021 Toyota Mirai is no template for the brand's future electric cars, but it sends plenty of signals about how the brand's EVs might drive.