2021 Ford F-150 recalled for loose windshield; F-Series payload overstated

Ford on Monday announced two recalls for its bestselling 2021 F-150 pickup truck and 2020-2021 Ford F-Series Super Duty truck lineup.

Redesigned for 2021, Ford F-150 models built in Dearborn from Oct. 27, 2020 to Feb. 3, 2021, are being recalled because the front windshields can come loose. The adhesive might not bond, and the windshield might not stay in place in a crash, Ford said. The issue also applies to 2020-2021 Ford Super Duty trucks built in Kentucky from Oct. 13, 2020 to Jan. 23, 2021.

The recall encompasses 79,017 trucks sold in the U.S., 6,986 in Canada, and 1,347 in Mexico. Ford was not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the issue and said dealers will remove and reinstall the windshield free of charge to owners. The reference number is 21C06, and owners can visit Ford's recall page and enter their VIN to check on the status of their vehicle.

Ford announced another action affecting the 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty for overstating the payload information when equipped with a 6.7-liter turbodiesel V-8. The vehicle labels for payload capacity are wrong on the tire, door sill, and truck camper documentation. Ford did not say what the new ratings are, but the 7,850-pound payload max topped the class last year. The 2021 Ram 3500 dually can carry up to 7,680 pounds. Ford still lists the same weight on its configurator, but an update should follow soon.

The overstated payload could lead to owners maximizing that weight and increasing stopping distance, which could increase the risk of a crash. Nearly 11,000 Super Duty trucks were recalled in North America. Ford's recall number is 21S06.