J.D. Power reports fewer new car problems, Stellantis breaks up SRT, Ford's EV push: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Lexus ES

2021 Lexus ES

February 18, 2021

Lexus, Porsche owners report the fewest problems; Jaguar Land Rover the most

The latest J.D. Power vehicle-dependability study puts GM brands up high, Tesla and Chrysler down low.

Review update: 2021 Kia K5 takes trendy style to the mainstream

The redesigned 2021 Kia K5 evolves the Optima into a sleeker, more modern mid-size sedan.

2021 Nissan Rogue Sport review

With a TCC Rating of 5.4 out of 10, the 2021 Rogue Sport's small size is its biggest selling point.

From Motor Authority:

Stellantis has disbanded the SRT engineering team

Stellantis has reassigned former SRT engineers to the company's global engineering organization, but there will still be SRT models.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring spy shots: Track star's mild-mannered sibling spotted

A new generation of the 911 GT3 has arrived, and it looks like the car will have a more civil Touring Package, just like its predecessor.

2023 BMW i7 spy shots: Next-gen 7-Series' electric version spotted

The battery-electric version of BMW's next-generation 7-Series is out testing.

From Green Car Reports:

Ford is making a $1B push to all-electric cars for Europe by 2030

With an upgrade of its Cologne, Germany, plant and a first electric car for Europe to be made in 2023, Ford is transitioning to EVs this decade.  

Tesla Model 3, Toyota hybrids get Consumer Reports' new Green Choice label

With the Green Choice label, Consumer Reports is flagging the cleanest 20% of the market—and paying attention to tailpipe emissions for the first time. 

Volta readies electric trucks for Europe, with US suppliers

With batteries from Proterra and e-axle units from Meritor, the core components of the Swedish trucks are coming from U.S.-based companies. 

