Mitsubishi launches 2022 Outlander, 2022 McLaren Artura debuts, 2022 Hyundai Kona EV updated: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander preview

The redesigned 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is a seven-seat crossover with an architecture shared by the Nissan Rogue.

2022 Hyundai Kona updated with N Line sport variant

A sporty N Line model brings more excitement to the 2022 Hyundai Kona lineup, which gets styling and feature updates.

2021 Ford Expedition STX: Lower $51,690 price can't match Tahoe, Armada

New base model brings five-seat Expedition into the $50k fray—almost.

From Motor Authority:

McLaren Artura

Preview: 2022 McLaren Artura plug-in hybrid supercar arrives with V-6, no gear for reverse

The McLaren Artura is the brand's first completely new car in a decade, and it introduces a V-6 plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Watch the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 lap the 'Ring in under 7 minutes

A new 911 GT3 has been revealed, and it laps the ring more than 17 seconds quicker than its predecessor.

2023 BMW 7-Series spy shots: Redesigned flagship sedan takes shape

BMW is working on a redesigned 7-Series, and this time around there will be a battery-electric i7 variant.

From Green Car Reports:

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric: Cleaner look and upgrades, with range and efficiency intact

The 2022 Kona Electric gets a front and rear restyle plus instrument panel upgrades, though range is expected to be close to the current model's 258 miles.

Jaguar Land Rover cancels XJ flagship EV, carries on hydrogen fuel-cell development

Jaguar Land Rover announced new goals for electric vehicles for both brands Monday—but plans no longer included the XJ electric flagship.

Riversimple Rasa lightweight hydrogen car nudged toward production with Siemens partnership

The Rasa has a very different focus than the heavy-truck and industrial purposes large automakers are seeing for hydrogen fuel cells.