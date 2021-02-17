2021 Ford Expedition STX: Lower $51,690 price can't match Tahoe, Armada

Ford announced on Tuesday a price cut in the form of a new base trim for the 2021 Expedition full-size SUV. The STX Package seats only five but has all the cargo capacity and towing capability of the Expedition in XLT, Limited, King Ranch, and Platinum trims.

Last year, Ford offered an STX Special Edition package on the 2020 Ford Ranger mid-size pickup truck that effectively slotted between the base XL trim and XLT trim.

Aside from the lack of a third row, the STX is similarly equipped as the XLT. It comes with 18-inch wheels, an 8-way power driver's seat, three-zone climate control, wi-fi hotspot, four USB ports, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen run by Sync3 that's compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2021 Ford Expedition STX

It lacks Ford's suite of driver-assist features known as Co-Pilot 360, but comes with standard safety features such as automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warnings, and automatic high beams. It doesn't have the options offered on the XLT model and the tow package is optional instead of standard.

With the rear bench seat folded flat it can hold 104.6 cubic feet of gear, and tow up to 9,300 pounds (9,200 with four-wheel drive). It has the same 375-hp 3.5-liter turbo V-6 that makes 470 lb-ft of torque. It pairs to a 10-speed automatic transmission in rear-wheel drive, and features a heavy-duty radiator and standard trailer sway control. Four-wheel drive is available.

The 2021 Ford Expedition XL STX costs $51,690, including $1,695 destination. Even though it's nearly $3,000 cheaper than the XLT Expedition, it is not the cheapest or the newest full-size SUV on the market.

The redesigned 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe costs $50,295, including $1,295 destination, while the refreshed 2021 Nissan Armada will undercut them all at $49,995, including $1,495 destination, but the base S model won't go on sale until later this year.

The 2021 Ford Expedition STX is on sale now.