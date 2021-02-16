2022 Infiniti QX55 priced, Porsche 911 GT3 previewed, 2022 Chevy Bolt revealed: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Infiniti QX55

February 16, 2021

Special FX: 2022 Infiniti QX55 SUV costs $47,525 to start

The crossover-coupe version of the QX50 SUV comes better equipped and with a $7,000 price difference. 

Mercedes-Benz to fix nearly 1.3M recalled vehicles with software update

Mercedes-Benz is recalling almost 1.3 million vehicles for a software glitch that can send emergency responders to the wrong location in case of a crash.

2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia review

The 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia is a sport sedan with Italian styling and enough power and agile handling to dethrone German rivals. It earns a 6.8 TCC Rating. 

From Motor Authority:

2022 Porsche 911 GT3

Preview: 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 revealed with 502 hp, available manual

Porsche has revealed a new 911 GT3 that laps the Nürburgring a full 17 seconds quicker than its predecessor.

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz spy shots: Compact pickup coming soon

Rumors have swirled for years that Hyundai may build a pickup, and now it's finally happening.

2022 GMC Hummer EV spy shots: Electric pickup coming this fall

GMC's new Hummer EV is coming this fall with up to 1,000 hp and 350 miles of range.

From Green Car Reports:

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

 

2022 Chevy Bolt EUV revealed: Super Cruise and 250-mile range, no all-wheel drive

The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV is bigger than the EV and has more nods to SUVs, but it doesn't add all-wheel drive or more ground clearance. 

Report: Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV isn't coming to the US at all

Mercedes reportedly opted not to sell the EQC in the U.S., after a delay and "comprehensive review of market developments."

Hyundai teases “breakthrough” interior design in EV to rival Model Y and Mach-E

The cabin of the Ioniq 5 will use a range of sustainable surfaces plus a reconfigurable center console on a flat floor. 

