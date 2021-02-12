Mach-E vs Model 3, C-Class goes 4-cylinder only, Big Oil preps for new energy: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. 2021 Tesla Model 3: Compare Electric Cars

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E faces the 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus in a battle of the best affordable electric car.

Toyota flips switch on electric vehicles, teases new SUV

Toyota plans to introduce two EVs and one more plug-in hybrid; however the automaker isn't yet selling customers on the advantages of fully electric.

2021 Volkswagen Passat review

The 2021 Volkswagen Passat earns a TCC Rating of 5.8 out of 10 for its value and standard safety and convenience features, but its touchscreen and powertrain are behind the times.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Next Mercedes-Benz C-Class to come exclusively with 4-cylinder engines, including AMGs

A redesigned C-Class is due out later this year, and sadly there will be no 6- or 8-cylinder engine options.

Choose your 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor wisely if you want 37-inch tires

Buyers who want 37-inch tires on their Raptors should choose them from the factory because the truck comes with the frame to support them.

Toyota and Aurora partner on self-driving cars

Toyota and Aurora plan to start testing self-driving Sienna minivans in 2021.

From Green Car Reports:

Shell admits it's past peak oil, eyes carbon offsets as a business opportunity

Even Big Oil now admits we're past the once-hypothetical point, and is pivoting for relevance in a new energy economy.

Last call for Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid flagship, as brand prepares for more EVs

The Polestar 1 tech flagship is in its final year, as the brand continues in its intended all-electric trajectory.

How will Tesla's bitcoin investment affect its carbon footprint?

Tesla, which has contributed to lowering motorists' carbon footprint, has invested in the most carbon-intensive currency on the planet.