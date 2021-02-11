Infiniti QX60 SUV skips 2021 model year for 2022 redesign

Following the path of the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, the 2022 Infiniti QX60 mid-size SUV will skip the 2021 model year in advance of the 2022 redesign that promises a better ride and a fresh look.

Skipping a model year was not uncommon before the pandemic, but it is happening with much greater frequency now. Acura skipped the 2021 model year prior to the redesigned 2022 Acura MDX three-row crossover, same as Nissan has done with the Pathfinder and Audi did with the A3 compact sedan. Other models such as the 2021 Honda Odyssey had model years cut short due to supply issues.

Infiniti released some specs but little else during Thursday's announcement. The 3.5-liter V-6 is rated at the same 295 hp as the 2020 Infiniti QX60, but it will come with a 9-speed automatic transmission instead of a continuously variable automatic transmission from the old model. Infiniti said the wide gear ratios in the ZF transmission will provide smooth cruising and good off-the-line starts.

Nissan made similar changes to the redesigned 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, and it looks like after nearly a decade of using a CVT to approximate gear shifts in its SUVs, Nissan and Infiniti are reverting to actual gears to improve efficiency and performance.

Infiniti didn't reveal much about changes to the body style, though the QX60 Monograph concept shown last September revealed a flowing design with a long wheelbase. Inside, an electronic gear shifter opens up console space.

The first redesign since the QX60 launched for 2014 will go on sale later this year.