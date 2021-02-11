2022 Infiniti QX60 teased, 2021 Mustang Shelby previewed, Toyota teases EVs: What's New @ The Car Connection

Infiniti QX60 SUV skips 2021 model year for 2022 redesign

Following the path of the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, the 2022 Infiniti QX60 mid-size SUV will skip the 2021 model year in advance of the 2022 redesign that promises more power and a fresh look.

2021 Volkswagen Arteon review

The 2021 Volkswagen Arteon is a good sedan with excellent standard tech and safety features, an alluring style, and relative roominess, but its price and performance might lead sedan shoppers elsewhere. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

Preview: 2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 offered with carbon pack, new colors

The Mustang top dog enters its second year on the market with an available Carbon Fiber Handling Package.

2022 Genesis G90 spy shots: Redesigned flagship sedan in the works

A redesigned G90 boasting a new platform and possibly an electric powertrain is coming up shortly.

2023 BMW iX1 spy shots: Redesigned X1 crossover SUV to offer electric option

BMW Group plans 13 EVs across its BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce brands by 2023, one of which will be an electric X1.

From Green Car Reports:

Toyota U.S. electrified vehicles presentation - February 2021

2022 Toyota electric sedan and crossover: What we know about upcoming EVs, platform

The Toyota electric crossover and electric sedan due to arrive in 2021 break Toyota's resistance to EVs. Why now?

Flywheel tech helps ease grid demands of EV fast-charging

Chakratec brings back flywheel tech in a package that could do a lot of good in balancing the grid as fast-charging needs put the pinch on it.

US shift to EVs won't solve climate goals: Think outside the electric car, experts urge

An RMI analysis frames it clearly: In order to make meaningful cuts in CO2, people need to drive less.