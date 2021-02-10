2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio and 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor reviewed, Audi E-Tron GT preview: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio review

The 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is a performance crossover based on the Giulia sedan, and finally gets updated infotainment to balance luxury features with alluring performance. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10.

2021 Chevy Blazer performs well in crash tests, but misses Top Safety Pick

The 2021 Chevrolet Blazer earned good crash-test scores from the IIHS, but didn't get a Top Safety Pick due to its headlights.

2021 Toyota Mirai review

The 2021 Toyota Mirai is an attractive, well-designed hydrogen fuel-cell sedan with excellent ride comfort and very good handling. Its appeal is limited by the lack of a hydrogen infrastructure in most of the U.S., though it earns a 7.2 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Ford Ranger Tremor

First drive review: 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor is a winter fun machine

The off-road goodies added to the 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor make it a fun off-roader, even in the snow and ice.

Hyundai Tiger X-1 concept walking car could be a lifesaver

The Hyundai Tiger X-1 concept imagines a walking and rolling electric car that could go where a normal 4x4 can't.

Porsche Taycan Turbo S sets record for highest speed achieved by a car... indoors

The Porsche Taycan now has two world records under its belt.

From Green Car Reports:

2022 Audi E-Tron GT

2022 Audi E-Tron GT electric car: Up to 238-mile range for quickest quattro yet

The 2022 Audi E-Tron GT and RS E-Tron GT start with the Taycan and produce a high-performance EV unique to Audi.

Detroit Diesel is going electric, in pivot to keep powering Freightliner

Freightliner will be turning to the Motor City for what goes under the hood of its upcoming commercial electric trucks.

Teslas cover more daily miles than other EVs: Are they better ICE replacements?

Electric vehicles are driven less than gasoline vehicles—although Teslas cover more ground and use more electricity because of it.